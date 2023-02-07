[SBS Star] "She Said Yes" Lee Seung Gi Shares that He Will Be Marrying Lee Dain in April

In the afternoon of February 7, Lee Seung Gi took to his Instagram to share some big news.
In a handwritten letter, Lee Seung Gi wrote, "I feel like there are many times that I need to write long messages this year. But today, I want to tell you the most important decision that I have made in my life."
He continued, "I'll be spending the rest of my life with my love Lee Dain as a 'married couple', not just a 'couple'. I proposed to her, and she said yes. We'll be holding our wedding ceremony on April 7. Now that I have someone to be responsible for, I thought I should be the one that delivers this news to you."
Lee Seung Gi wrapped up his letter by stating, "We'll keep sharing with the world, and lead a happy life with each other. I hope you will show support for our future ahead. Thank you."
At that time, they shared that they had been in a relationship for about five months.
(Credit= 'leeseunggi.official' 'xx__dain' Instagram)
(SBS Star)