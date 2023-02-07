뉴스
[SBS Star] "She Said Yes" Lee Seung Gi Shares that He Will Be Marrying Lee Dain in April
Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.07 15:50 Updated 2023.02.07 15:59 View Count
Actor/singer Lee Seung Gi announced his marriage with his 2-year girlfriend actress Lee Dain. 

In the afternoon of February 7, Lee Seung Gi took to his Instagram to share some big news. 

In a handwritten letter, Lee Seung Gi wrote, "I feel like there are many times that I need to write long messages this year. But today, I want to tell you the most important decision that I have made in my life." 

He continued, "I'll be spending the rest of my life with my love Lee Dain as a 'married couple', not just a 'couple'. I proposed to her, and she said yes. We'll be holding our wedding ceremony on April 7. Now that I have someone to be responsible for, I thought I should be the one that delivers this news to you." 
Lee Seung Gi and Lee Dain
Lee Seung Gi and Lee Dain
He went on, "She has a warm heart, and her heart is filled with love. I would like her to be by my side for the rest of my life. I want to share joy with her, and overcome hardships together when we happen to face them." 

Lee Seung Gi wrapped up his letter by stating, "We'll keep sharing with the world, and lead a happy life with each other. I hope you will show support for our future ahead. Thank you." 
Lee Seung Gi and Lee Dain
Lee Seung Gi and Lee Dain
Back in May 2021, Lee Seung Gi and Lee Dain went public with their relationship. 

At that time, they shared that they had been in a relationship for about five months. 

(Credit= 'leeseunggi.official' 'xx__dain' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)
