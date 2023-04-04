[SBS Star] "Did You Hit Her Face?" Lee Do Hyun Grilled Song Hye Kyo for On-Scene Fight with Im Ji Yeon?

이미지 확대하기

'The Glory' star Lee Do Hyun's concern for co-star Im Ji Yeon has resurfaced after they recently admitted being in a relationship.On April 1, Lee Do Hyun and Im Ji Yeon confirmed their romance, shocking the series' fans like an April Fools Day prank.The couple met while co-starring in Netflix's hit series 'The Glory', where they played two crucial persons in the life of the main character 'Moon Dong-eun' (actress Song Hye Kyo).Im Ji Yeon played 'Park Yeon-jin' who bullied 'Moon Dong-eun' in high school and became her target of revenge, while Lee Do Hyun portrayed 'Joo Yeo-jeong', the lover and the biggest supporter of 'Moon Dong-eun'.And now that their hidden romance has been discovered, their previous 'The Glory' interactions are now under the new spotlight.In February, the director, writer, and cast's commentary for 'The Glory' was uploaded on Netflix Korea's official YouTube account.Lee Do Hyun, Im Ji Yeon, Song Hye Kyo, and Yeom Hye-ran appeared in the video and watched the first episode of the series, then unpacked the behind-the-scenes stories.Meanwhile, Lee Do Hyun and Im Ji Yeon was secretly in a relationship, reportedly.Lee Do Hyun was taken aback as the episode started with 'Moon Dong-eun' striking 'Park Yeon-jin' in the face with something."Right there, where you hit her face, was it real?", he asked right away.He was seemingly relieved when Song Hye Kyo shook her head and said, "No, that would have been troubling.""It looks real.", he added."It is embarrassing to see myself in an intense scene from the start when I am not ready.", remarked Im Ji Yeon, who sat next to him."It was one of the few fighting sequences. It was difficult since each of us had to smack and be smacked well.", Song Hye Kyo nodded as she explained."It was horrible.", Lee Do Hyun grumbled, and his secret lover broke out laughing.The two actors expressed their thoughts on the scenario and how they felt as they performed it, but Lee Do Hyun's mind seemed to be stuck on his lover's face on the screen, covered in blood.Im Ji Yeon commented, "As I was preparing for the shoot based only on the script, I never imagined 'Park Yeon-jin' would smile like that after being smacked down. But when I faced Song Hye Kyo performing as 'Moon Dong-eun', her face and expression, the line, and the face of 'Park Yeon-jin' came out effortlessly. When women fight, it gets scary.""Wow, very terrifying.", was Lee Do Hyun's response. "I can't sit in between you people.", he made a fuss, making Im Ji Yeon chuckle.Afterward, they all saw a scene where 'Joo Yeo-jeong' declares his love to 'Moon Dong-eun'."Please date me. I promise to make you happy.", the words rang in the studio, and 'Moon Dong-eun' gave him a smile without a single word.When he was asked if 'Joo Yeo-jeong' is dumped in the scene, Lee Do Hyun practically jumped up and exclaimed, "No way! He wasn't dumped. She never spoke the word 'no'.", insisting that he was not left hanging.Gazing at him, Im Ji Yeon adamantly stated, "You know, no answer means no relationship."Then she wrapped up by commenting, "It is refreshing to see their romance after our intense scene. It is purifying."(Credit= 'Netflix Korea' YouTube)(SBS Star)