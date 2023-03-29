[SBS Star] GOT7 BAMBAM to Go Back on His Love Confession: Im Ji Yeon, not TWICE NAYEON

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

BAMBAM of K-pop boy group GOT7 changed his earlier confession of love for TWICE NAYEON.On March 28, a YouTube channel published a video in which BAMBAM searched his name on social media.Reading along the description of himself, BAMBAM pointed out some of the lines are used to be true but not now."'He likes red bean jelly'... Though I 'used to like' it, I no longer do.", explained BAMBAM.And there was something else that he changed his mind on.Recently he has been the hot topic after admitting to TWICE JIHYO that he used to fancy TWICE NAYEON when he was a trainee, in an episode of his YouTube channel.Watching this video, BAMBAM regretfully said, "I never expected it to spiral like this.""Alright, let me clarify everything.", He confidently exclaimed.Marched up to the search bar, typed 'BAMBAM pre-debut', and then showed his then-pictures to the camera.He seemed to get steamed up while browsing through the pictures."Look! I was just a boy. Now I... I don't have feelings for NAYEON anymore."Finally having a chance to explain, BAMBAM became more and more agitated as he spoke."I fancied her in the past, not now! BACK THEN!", he said, emphasizing each letter.His rant went on, "Look what I said in that video. 'I used to fancy NAYEON', I USED TO! Do you people not understand what the past tense is?""She was older than me, and I was young. You know that when you are young, anything makes your heart flutter, such as when someone buys you boxed milk. It was really just a crush."Comically raising his voice, "It was out of pure affection, like what is done in teen movies. Aren't I allowed to do that? I am just a regular person!", BAMBAM made the staff around him burst out laughing.After finishing his rant and rave, BAMBAM awkwardly smiled with relief and added, "That was ridiculous. I didn't know how much stress this fuss has caused me."But still, BAMBAM could not stop the search.Stumbling upon one online community, BAMBAM witnessed a post titled 'BAMBAM's Unrequited Love for NAYEON' with nearly 600 replies, and... there another click followed.Some of the comments wrote, "He liked her almost a decade ago, why bothered?", he strongly agreed, "YES! Thank you."He made sure to let the viewers know his crush on NAYEON is water under the bridge.He used to like NAYEON but clearly not anymore. Then to whom would his heart beat now? It was 'The Glory' star Im Ji Yeon.Watching a clip from Netflix's series 'The Glory', where Im Ji Yeon starred as a villain 'Park Yeon-jin', he said: "I recently fell in love with her. I think I'm becoming her fan."He even left Im Ji Yeon a message, "Please have a long career as an actress. I love you."BAMBAM made another love confession to a different woman, again, not thinking about the consequences.(Credit= '1theK Originals - 원더케이 오리지널' 'Netflix Korea' YouTube, 'nayeonyny' 'limjjy2' Instagram)(SBS Star)