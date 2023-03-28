뉴스
[SBS Star] "She's Been Posing as My Girlfriend for Ages" EXO SEHUN Addresses His Rumors for the Second Time
Lee Narin

Published 2023.03.28
SEHUN of K-pop boy group EXO addressed the latest rumors himself. 

Yesterday, rumors about SEHUN started circulating on the Internet; rumors stated that SEHUN had a 'girlfriend', and she was currently pregnant. 

This information was mainly based on a social media account owned by one girl, who frequently updated photos that looked as if she was SEHUN's 'girlfriend'. 

Soon after the words spread online, SEHUN's management agency SM Entertainment clarified them to be "completely false". 

SEHUN
Some hours later, SEHUN took to the group's artist-fan messenger to alert fans not to fall prey to misunderstandings. 

SEHUN said, "I can't be more furious right now because I suddenly found myself in this scene, having done nothing. But this is what I want to tell you guys. Don't even misunderstand a thing about this whole situation." 
SEHUN
Then on March 28, SEHUN once again tried to clear up any misunderstandings that people may have about him after the rumors spread.

On his Instagram, SEHUN wrote, "Recently, some ridiculous posts about me were written online. It was definitely something to be straightened out, so I decided to take legal action."

He resumed, "If you're my fan, you would certainly know this girl. She had been pretending to be my girlfriend for years, uploading posts on social media as if we were in a relationship with each other." 

"I did hear about her, but I had no idea who she was. I didn't really think it was a big deal until now, but what I also didn't expect was anything like this to ever happen. I can assure you that all the pictures and writings online are not about me.", he added.
SEHUN
Fans were surprised to see SEHUN's response, who in the past has never reacted in such a manner. 

SEHUN would usually just leave them as they were, not saying a single word about his rumors; his reaction showed how angry he was this time.

(Credit= 'oohsehun' Instagram, SM Entertainment, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
