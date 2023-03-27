뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN's Girlfriend Says to Be Pregnant & Seen at the Gyn; SM Ent. Responds
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN's Girlfriend Says to Be Pregnant & Seen at the Gyn; SM Ent. Responds

Lee Narin

Published 2023.03.27 16:22 View Count
[SBS Star] EXO SEHUNs Girlfriend Says to Be Pregnant & Seen at the Gyn; SM Ent. Responds
SEHUN of K-pop boy group EXO's management agency SM Entertainment responded to words stating SEHUN's 'girlfriend' is pregnant. 

On March 27, a post about SEHUN and his 'girlfriend' was uploaded on a popular online community. 

The post included screenshots of SEHUN's alleged non-celebrity girlfriend's social media updates. 

They were photos of her enjoying EXO's concert, and even a photo of a mysterious handsome guy with the similar kind of renowned wide shoulders as SEHUN's. 

Over the photo of 'SEHUN', the 'girlfriend' wrote, "With my love who is a gift-like person to me." with a heart emoji. 

What was more noticeable than anything else was the profile photo of SEHUN's 'girlfriend'. 

In the photo, there was a chubby animated character with a big belly, and she put an orange heart emoji on the belly. 

The uploader claimed his 'girlfriend' was pregnant at the moment, based on the orange heart emoji on the huge belly, implicating her pregnancy. 
SEHUN rumors
SEHUN rumors
About a week ago, another community user had uploaded a post saying that she saw a popular male K-pop star at the gynecologist with his non-celebrity girlfriend that seemed pregnant. 

The user stated that the K-pop star was someone who was more well-known some years ago, but you will definitely know him if you are into K-pop. 

At the time of upload, a lot of guesses were being made, but after seeing the social media update by SEHUN's 'girlfriend', her description made all K-pop fans come up with SEHUN right away. 
SEHUN rumors
In the afternoon of March 27, SM Entertainment stepped in and declared to take legal action against those spreading fake news online. 

SM Entertainment stated, "Everything about SEHUN that is going around online is totally false. Distributing malicious information that is untrue is obviously illegal, and so we're planning on taking strong legal action regarding this matter." 

The agency continued, "We have found that the initial post has been deleted now, but we're currently monitoring the activities of the initial uploader and other malicious users who spread the rumors. We will not hesitate to take them to court." 
SEHUN rumors
Born in April 1994, SEHUN is 28 years old; he made debut as a member of EXO in April 2012. 

(Credit= SM Entertainment, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.