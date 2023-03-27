[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN's Girlfriend Says to Be Pregnant & Seen at the Gyn; SM Ent. Responds

이미지 확대하기

SEHUN of K-pop boy group EXO's management agency SM Entertainment responded to words stating SEHUN's 'girlfriend' is pregnant.On March 27, a post about SEHUN and his 'girlfriend' was uploaded on a popular online community.The post included screenshots of SEHUN's alleged non-celebrity girlfriend's social media updates.They were photos of her enjoying EXO's concert, and even a photo of a mysterious handsome guy with the similar kind of renowned wide shoulders as SEHUN's.Over the photo of 'SEHUN', the 'girlfriend' wrote, "With my love who is a gift-like person to me." with a heart emoji.What was more noticeable than anything else was the profile photo of SEHUN's 'girlfriend'.In the photo, there was a chubby animated character with a big belly, and she put an orange heart emoji on the belly.The uploader claimed his 'girlfriend' was pregnant at the moment, based on the orange heart emoji on the huge belly, implicating her pregnancy.About a week ago, another community user had uploaded a post saying that she saw a popular male K-pop star at the gynecologist with his non-celebrity girlfriend that seemed pregnant.The user stated that the K-pop star was someone who was more well-known some years ago, but you will definitely know him if you are into K-pop.At the time of upload, a lot of guesses were being made, but after seeing the social media update by SEHUN's 'girlfriend', her description made all K-pop fans come up with SEHUN right away.In the afternoon of March 27, SM Entertainment stepped in and declared to take legal action against those spreading fake news online.SM Entertainment stated, "Everything about SEHUN that is going around online is totally false. Distributing malicious information that is untrue is obviously illegal, and so we're planning on taking strong legal action regarding this matter."The agency continued, "We have found that the initial post has been deleted now, but we're currently monitoring the activities of the initial uploader and other malicious users who spread the rumors. We will not hesitate to take them to court."Born in April 1994, SEHUN is 28 years old; he made debut as a member of EXO in April 2012.(Credit= SM Entertainment, Online Community)(SBS Star)