[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Says He Wishes to Go On as Many Dates as He Can with His Wife Before Childbirth

Actor Song Joong Ki shared he wishes to go on as many dates as he can with his wife former British actress Katy Louise Saunders before the birth of their child.Recently, Song Joong Ki participated in the magazine photo shoot as the model for its March cover.Following the photo shoot, Song Joong Ki sat down with the magazine and talked about himself.During the talk, Song Joong Ki said, "When I was young, I used to want to age faster as I believed that would allow me to play a broader range of roles. But that wasn't something possible, you know.", then awkwardly smiled.He continued, "I learned to know that there is a time for everything, so I don't get the same kind of feelings anymore. I'm currently acting the characters that are best for me to portray in my age. I'm more than happy about that now."To something that he does not want to lose over time, the actor stated, "I would like to continue not to feel ashamed of the way I am. I want to keep feeling confident and proud of myself."Then, Song Joong Ki mentioned that Katy Louise Saunders is someone who makes him feel that way.Song Joong Ki commented, "She tells me that all my perspectives on life are right. That makes me more certain that I'm going the right way with my life. She also always lets me know that it's okay to be like that, because that's just the way I am."After going on for ages about how amazing Katy Louise Saunders is to him, Song Joong Ki said, "This spring marks our last spring together before we become parents."With a smile, he resumed, "While there's still only the two of us in the family, I want to go on as many dates as I can with her this spring, like thousands of dates."Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders got married this January; their child is expected to be born this year.(Credit= 'gq_korea' Instagram, 'katylouisesaundersofficial' Facebook)(SBS Star)