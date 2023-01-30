[SBS Star] "I Married Katy Louise Saunders Today and..." Song Joong Ki Announces to Be a Husband & Father

이미지 확대하기

Actor Song Joong Ki made an announcement that he has become a husband and father.In the afternoon of January 30, Song Joong Ki took to his official fan community to share some big news to fans.Song Joong Ki started off by stating, "I made the most precious promise in life today that I wanted to share it with you. I vowed to spending the rest of my life with Katy Louise Saunders. She's someone that gave me endless support and cared for me all this time. She has a kind heart, and lived a passionate life. She is so wise and wonderful that I have great respect for her. She makes me a better person. I thank her for that."The actor resumed, "When we were together, we both made a lot of effort to keep the promises that we made to each other. We naturally came to dream of being part of a happy family too. During our journey, a priceless life has found us, and we're very grateful for it. And today, we registered our marriage. We'll be starting a new life based on our deep trust and love."He went on, "We'll keep looking at the same direction and walking on the same path like we always have. We're going to make sure our days ahead together are beautiful."Then, Song Joong Ki wrapped his long letter up with words thanking fans, "Thank you for being supportive of me at all times. As you wish, I'll continue to do my best to fly higher with these wings of responsibility and passion, personally as well as careerwise. I hope you stay happy and healthy until the day we meet."Last December, Song Joong Ki made his relationship with former British actress Katy Louise Saunders public.His management agency added that their mutual friend introduced them to one another in 2021, and they had been dating for about a year.Following that day, there were rumors going around saying that Katy Louise Saunders was pregnant; some said that they saw her and Song Joong Ki at the gynecologist, but his agency did not give any response to it at that time.(Credit= 'katylouisesaundersofficial' Facebook, High Zium Studio)(SBS Star)