[SBS Star] "I Was Furious" Song Joong Ki Comments on Rumors Surrounding His Wife Katy Louise Saunders

Actor Song Joong Ki shared how angry he was about rumors surrounding his wife former British actress Katy Louise Saunders.On February 23, one fashion magazine released an interview of Song Joong Ki where he talks about Katy Louise Saunders.First, Song Joong Ki disclosed what kind of person Katy Louise Saunders is to him, "I would have to go on for ages to tell you how great of a person she is. There's only a limited time given to us for this interview, so if I were to put it shortly, she is someone who gives me trust in many ways."He continued, "For instance, she lets me know that all my perspectives on life are right, which makes me more certain that I'm going the right way. She also always tells me that's just the way I am, and it's alright to be like that."Then, Song Joong Ki clarified that speculations regarding Katy Louise Saunders are false, except for information on her school, "Everything except for the name of her university―Bocconi University―is not true."In the past couple of months, a number of rumors went around online, including Katy Louise Saunders being a mother, previously being engaged to a billionaire Italian family and more.About her rumors, Song Joong Ki stated, "At first, I was completely okay about them, because things like that happen to us all the time. Besides, those rumors weren't going to change our love and relationship. But as more and more ridiculous words spread, I started becoming quite angry."He went on, "When I raged about them, this was what Katy said to me, 'There's no need to fume at those people.' I can't say much about her now, but she's that sort of person. She leads me to a positive direction, and makes sure I maintain balance."Next, the actor expressed happiness about his marriage and pregnancy of Katy Louise Saunders."Ever since when I was young, I dreamed of having my own family. It's been the biggest goal in my life as well. I've been over the moon these days. I'm excited, but a little nervous at the same time. It's a good kind of nervousness though. I'm trying not to get too excited. This is how I pretty much feel lately.", he said while grinning from ear to ear.Last, Song Joong Ki revealed the things he did on the day he registered their marriage, "I had a hectic day then. After registering our marriage, I went to the read through for my upcoming film 'My Name Is Loh Kiwan'. I got home late, and had late dinner with Katy."In the end of January, Song Joong Ki made an announcement that him and Katy Louise Saunders are married, and they were expecting a child together.(Credit= HighZiumStudio, 'katylouisesaundersofficial' Facebook)(SBS Star)