뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Was Furious" Song Joong Ki Comments on Rumors Surrounding His Wife Katy Louise Saunders
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "I Was Furious" Song Joong Ki Comments on Rumors Surrounding His Wife Katy Louise Saunders

[SBS Star] "I Was Furious" Song Joong Ki Comments on Rumors Surrounding His Wife Katy Louise Saunders

Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.23 11:22 Updated 2023.02.23 11:25 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Was Furious" Song Joong Ki Comments on Rumors Surrounding His Wife Katy Louise Saunders
Actor Song Joong Ki shared how angry he was about rumors surrounding his wife former British actress Katy Louise Saunders. 

On February 23, one fashion magazine released an interview of Song Joong Ki where he talks about Katy Louise Saunders.  

First, Song Joong Ki disclosed what kind of person Katy Louise Saunders is to him, "I would have to go on for ages to tell you how great of a person she is. There's only a limited time given to us for this interview, so if I were to put it shortly, she is someone who gives me trust in many ways." 

He continued, "For instance, she lets me know that all my perspectives on life are right, which makes me more certain that I'm going the right way. She also always tells me that's just the way I am, and it's alright to be like that." 
Song Joong Ki
Then, Song Joong Ki clarified that speculations regarding Katy Louise Saunders are false, except for information on her school, "Everything except for the name of her university―Bocconi University―is not true." 

In the past couple of months, a number of rumors went around online, including Katy Louise Saunders being a mother, previously being engaged to a billionaire Italian family and more. 

About her rumors, Song Joong Ki stated, "At first, I was completely okay about them, because things like that happen to us all the time. Besides, those rumors weren't going to change our love and relationship. But as more and more ridiculous words spread, I started becoming quite angry." 

He went on, "When I raged about them, this was what Katy said to me, 'There's no need to fume at those people.' I can't say much about her now, but she's that sort of person. She leads me to a positive direction, and makes sure I maintain balance." 
Song Joong Ki
Next, the actor expressed happiness about his marriage and pregnancy of Katy Louise Saunders. 

"Ever since when I was young, I dreamed of having my own family. It's been the biggest goal in my life as well. I've been over the moon these days. I'm excited, but a little nervous at the same time. It's a good kind of nervousness though. I'm trying not to get too excited. This is how I pretty much feel lately.", he said while grinning from ear to ear. 

Last, Song Joong Ki revealed the things he did on the day he registered their marriage, "I had a hectic day then. After registering our marriage, I went to the read through for my upcoming film 'My Name Is Loh Kiwan'. I got home late, and had late dinner with Katy." 
Song Joong Ki
In the end of January, Song Joong Ki made an announcement that him and Katy Louise Saunders are married, and they were expecting a child together.  

▶ [SBS Star] "I Married Katy Louise Saunders Today and..." Song Joong Ki Announces to Be a Husband & Father

(Credit= HighZiumStudio, 'katylouisesaundersofficial' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.