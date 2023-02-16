[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Mentions His Upcoming Marriage with Lee Dain During a Press Conference

이미지 확대하기

Actor/Singer Lee Seung Gi told the press how he feels about his upcoming marriage with actress Lee Dain.On February 15, Lee Seung Gi attended a press conference for JTBC's new television show 'Peak Time'.As soon as Lee Seung Gi walked into the room, every reporter at the venue congratulated him on his marriage.Then, they asked him about his feelings following his marriage announcement last week.With a shy smile, Lee Seung Gi responded, "I honestly have made the biggest decision in my life. I'll be tying the knot with Lee Dain on April 7. Thank you, thank you. I've been the happiest in the past week thanks to the words of warm support from people around me."He resumed, "This year, I intend to do my best as the breadwinner in the family, and keep working hard on all my projects. I'm also planning to start music again. I'm putting a lot of effort into my new music at the moment. Your warm support will be very much appreciated."Back on February 7, Lee Seung Gi surprised everyone by unexpectedly announcing marriage with his 2-year girlfriend Lee Dain.At that time, Lee Seung Gi uploaded a post on his Instagram saying, "Lee Dain and I are getting married on April 7. I recently proposed to her and she said yes. I want to spend the rest of my life with her. She's someone that I would like to share everything in life, from happiness to pain."Lee Seung Gi and Lee Dain's wedding ceremony is reportedly taking place at a 5-star hotel Grand InterContinental Seoul-Parnas, which is located in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.(Credit= 'xx__dain' 'leeseunggi.official' Instagram)(SBS Star)