[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi's Mother Shares Why She Believes Lee Dain Is the Best Daughter-in-law
Lee Narin

Published 2023.02.08 15:55 Updated 2023.02.08 15:57 View Count
Actor/singer Lee Seung Gi's mother says she believes actress Lee Dain is going to be the best daughter-in-law. 

Yesterday, Lee Seung Gi announced his marriage with Lee Dain―his girlfriend of two years. 

On Instagram, Lee Seung Gi stated, "I'm marrying Lee Dain on April 7. I want her to be by my side for the rest of my life. She's someone that I would like to share everything in life, from happiness to pain." 

▶ [SBS Star] "She Said Yes" Lee Seung Gi Shares that He Will Be Marrying Lee Dain in April

After uploading this post, Lee Seung Gi also started following Lee Dain on Instagram; he previously did not follow her. 
Lee Seung Gi and Lee Dain
Lee Seung Gi and Lee Dain
Then on February 8, news outlet News1 released their recent interview of Lee Seung Gi's mother. 

In her interview, Lee Seung Gi's mother revealed her impression of Lee Dain. 

She said, "Dain shows great respect for the elderly at all times, and that completely captured my heart. She's such a friendly and lovely person as well. There was never a time when she wasn't like that." 

She continued, "I was really touched to see her always giving Seung Gi the support that he needs. She is the best kind of daughter-in-law. I couldn't ask for more." 
Lee Seung Gi and Lee Dain
Lee Seung Gi and Lee Dain are reportedly holding their wedding ceremony at a wedding hall at a 5-star hotel Grand InterContinental Seoul-Parnas. 

(Credit= 'leeseunggi.official' 'xx__dain' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
