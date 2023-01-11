[SBS Star] Shinsegae Group Denies Rumors of G-DRAGON Dating Chairwoman's Granddaughter

이미지 확대하기

Shinsegae Group has officially denied rumors that G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG is dating the granddaughter of their chairwoman.On January 9, rumors of G-DRAGON dating Shinsegae chairwoman Lee Myung-hee's granddaughter became a hot topic online.The following day, Shinsegae Group has shared their official response, firmly denying the rumors.Shinsegae's spokesperson stated, "It is completely untrue. Since there are groundless speculative reports based on unconfirmed facts continue to be shared, we've decided to make an official statement in order to clarify it."The spokesperson explained, "After checking with (the granddaughter) herself, she went to the concert with a group of people, and she simply posted a photo she took (with G-DRAGON) because she is a fan."The group also asked media to refrain from publishing further reports regarding the matter.Back on January 8, G-DRAGON was spotted watching a concert by Mnet's dance competition show 'Street Man Fighter', to show support for his label's dance team YGX.The granddaughter shared photos and a video that were taken from the concert, and G-DRAGON's hand was seen in the video.(Credit= YG Entertainment, Shinsegae Group, Online Community, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)