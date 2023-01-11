[SBS Star] Shinsegae Group Denies Rumors of G-DRAGON Dating Chairwoman's Granddaughter

On January 9, rumors of G-DRAGON dating Shinsegae chairwoman Lee Myung-hee's granddaughter became a hot topic online.
The following day, Shinsegae Group has shared their official response, firmly denying the rumors.
The spokesperson explained, "After checking with (the granddaughter) herself, she went to the concert with a group of people, and she simply posted a photo she took (with G-DRAGON) because she is a fan."
The group also asked media to refrain from publishing further reports regarding the matter.
The granddaughter shared photos and a video that were taken from the concert, and G-DRAGON's hand was seen in the video.
