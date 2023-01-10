[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON Is in a Relationship with a Granddaughter of a Department Store Chairwoman?

On January 8, some lucky fans spotted G-DRAGON watching a concert by Mnet's dance competition show 'Street Man Fighter', that took place at KSPO Dome, Seoul.
At that time, it was unknown who G-DRAGON went to the concert with.
Not many were actually interested in that fact, because they simply thought G-DRAGON went there to show support for YGX team―his label mates.
Shinsegae is Korea's leading retail business; it is one of the three big department store firms in the country.
These words started to spread after the super rich family's granddaughter uploaded a photo from the concert on her Instagram.
In the photo, she held a Team YGX lightstick, next to a guy's hand holding the same lightstick.
On the guy's hand, there was a smiley face tattoo in the first web space area, which was the exact spot that G-DRAGON has his smiley face tattoo, in the same shape and angle.
'Shake the World' is the title of G-DRAGON's song from his 'COUP D'ETAT' album released in September 2013.
Since he had the same style as G-DRAGON on that day, the guy was almost undoubtedly G-DRAGON.
Many are wondering whether they are just friends or something more than that.
(Credit= 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram, 'always_gd' Twitter, Online Community)
