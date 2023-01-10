뉴스
[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON Is in a Relationship with a Granddaughter of a Department Store Chairwoman?
Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.10 16:11
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON has sparked dating rumors with a granddaughter of Shinsegae Group chairman. 

On January 8, some lucky fans spotted G-DRAGON watching a concert by Mnet's dance competition show 'Street Man Fighter', that took place at KSPO Dome, Seoul. 

At that time, it was unknown who G-DRAGON went to the concert with. 

Not many were actually interested in that fact, because they simply thought G-DRAGON went there to show support for YGX team―his label mates. 

G-DRAGON
A few days later on January 10, media outlets as well as fans claimed that G-DRAGON attended the concert with one of the granddaughters of Lee Myung-hee, the chairwoman of Shinsegae Group. 

Shinsegae is Korea's leading retail business; it is one of the three big department store firms in the country. 

These words started to spread after the super rich family's granddaughter uploaded a photo from the concert on her Instagram. 

In the photo, she held a Team YGX lightstick, next to a guy's hand holding the same lightstick. 

On the guy's hand, there was a smiley face tattoo in the first web space area, which was the exact spot that G-DRAGON has his smiley face tattoo, in the same shape and angle. 
G-DRAGON
G-DRAGON
A little while later, Lee Myung-hee's granddaughter also posted a video of a guy shaking his lightstick about in his seat with a comment, "He's shaking the world." 

'Shake the World' is the title of G-DRAGON's song from his 'COUP D'ETAT' album released in September 2013. 

Since he had the same style as G-DRAGON on that day, the guy was almost undoubtedly G-DRAGON. 

Many are wondering whether they are just friends or something more than that. 
 

(Credit= 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram, 'always_gd' Twitter, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
