뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Says IU Is like 'Gang Dan-i' to Him; What Does He Mean by That?
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Says IU Is like 'Gang Dan-i' to Him; What Does He Mean by That?

[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Says IU Is like 'Gang Dan-i' to Him; What Does He Mean by That?

Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.02 18:22 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Says IU Is like Gang Dan-i to Him; What Does He Mean by That?
Actor Lee Jong Suk said that his girlfriend K-pop artist IU is like 'Gang Dan-i' to him; it has been discovered what he meant by that. 

After publicizing that him and IU have recently started dating each other on December 31, Lee Jong Suk wrote on his official online fan community about his relationship with her. 

Lee Jong Suk said, "I met her in the middle of my 20s, and had a crush on her then. Maybe it was more than just a crush. But we never came to be together at that time, and that was something that I always felt sad about. We've remained good friends after getting to know one another, and we somehow ended up like this. Finally..." 

He struggled to put his thoughts into words, "I really want to tell you about her well, but umm... I think she was a person who slowly found a place in the corner of my heart as my life went on. It was weird. You might know what I mean if I say that she was kind of like 'Gang Dan-i' to me." 

▶ [SBS Star] "She's Someone that I Want to Protect" Lee Jong Suk Tells What His Girlfriend IU Means to Him
Lee Jong Suk and IU
Many tried to figure out what he meant by IU being 'Gang Dan-i' to him, and they discovered that 'Gang Dan-i' was a character from 'Romance Is a Bonus Book'. 

'Romance Is a Bonus Book' was a drama that Lee Jong Suk led with actress Lee Na-young in 2019. 

In the drama, Lee Jong Suk's character 'Cha Eun-ho' starts to develop romantic feelings towards his longtime friend Lee Na-young's character 'Gang Dan-i'. 

One day, he tells her how he feels as his feelings get bigger and bigger, and the two characters end up going out with one another after that. 

At that time when 'Gang Dan-i' asked 'Cha Eun-ho' when he began liking her, he went, "Let me see. When did it begin? I honestly don't know when I began to have feelings for you. Spring to summer, summer to fall, fall to winter... Do you know when the season's changed?" 

He continued, "Do you know when exactly spring has come after winter? It's like that. I don't know when I started liking you. I have no idea." 
Lee Jong Suk
It seemed like Lee Jong Suk was indirectly stating that he started liking IU, who has been his friend for a long time, without even himself knowing about it; that was what he meant by IU being almost like 'Gang Dan-i' to him. 

(Credit= 'jongsuk0206' 'dlwlrma' Instagram, tvN Romance Is a Bonus Book) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.