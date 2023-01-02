[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Says IU Is like 'Gang Dan-i' to Him; What Does He Mean by That?

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Jong Suk said that his girlfriend K-pop artist IU is like 'Gang Dan-i' to him; it has been discovered what he meant by that.After publicizing that him and IU have recently started dating each other on December 31, Lee Jong Suk wrote on his official online fan community about his relationship with her.Lee Jong Suk said, "I met her in the middle of my 20s, and had a crush on her then. Maybe it was more than just a crush. But we never came to be together at that time, and that was something that I always felt sad about. We've remained good friends after getting to know one another, and we somehow ended up like this. Finally..."He struggled to put his thoughts into words, "I really want to tell you about her well, but umm... I think she was a person who slowly found a place in the corner of my heart as my life went on. It was weird. You might know what I mean if I say that she was kind of like 'Gang Dan-i' to me."Many tried to figure out what he meant by IU being 'Gang Dan-i' to him, and they discovered that 'Gang Dan-i' was a character from 'Romance Is a Bonus Book'.'Romance Is a Bonus Book' was a drama that Lee Jong Suk led with actress Lee Na-young in 2019.In the drama, Lee Jong Suk's character 'Cha Eun-ho' starts to develop romantic feelings towards his longtime friend Lee Na-young's character 'Gang Dan-i'.One day, he tells her how he feels as his feelings get bigger and bigger, and the two characters end up going out with one another after that.At that time when 'Gang Dan-i' asked 'Cha Eun-ho' when he began liking her, he went, "Let me see. When did it begin? I honestly don't know when I began to have feelings for you. Spring to summer, summer to fall, fall to winter... Do you know when the season's changed?"He continued, "Do you know when exactly spring has come after winter? It's like that. I don't know when I started liking you. I have no idea."It seemed like Lee Jong Suk was indirectly stating that he started liking IU, who has been his friend for a long time, without even himself knowing about it; that was what he meant by IU being almost like 'Gang Dan-i' to him.(Credit= 'jongsuk0206' 'dlwlrma' Instagram, tvN Romance Is a Bonus Book)(SBS Star)