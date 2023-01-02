[SBS Star] "She's Someone that I Want to Protect" Lee Jong Suk Tells What His Girlfriend IU Means to Him

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Jong Suk shared what his girlfriend K-pop artist IU means to him.Earlier on December 31, news outlet reported that Lee Jong Suk and IU were in a 4-month relationship, and they spend the Christmas weekend at a luxury resort in Nagoya, Japan together.Following the release of the news, Lee Jong Suk's management agency HiZiumStudio confirmed the news by stating, "Lee Jong Suk and IU have been friends for a long time, but they recently started dating one another. Please show them your much support."A little while later, IU's management agency EDAM Entertainment also shared that it was true that the two stars recently began seeing each other.On January 1, Lee Jong Suk took to his official online fan community to express his gratitude to fans for making him win 'Daesang' (the grand prize) at 'MBC Drama Awards' as well as to personally deliver the dating news to them.Lee Jong Suk said, "A few days ago, I received a big award and I just wanted to tell you how thankful I am for your love and support. So many of you cheered for me at the venue for the ceremony, and I thank you greatly for that. Thank you for always giving me love and support even though I'm not the most perfect guy. I'm sorry for forgetting to thank you at the ceremony. I got too nervous that I forgot to say the most important thing."The actor continued, "Also... About the news yesterday... You all must've been surprised by it. If I were to tell you a bit about her... I met her in my mid-20s, and had a crush on her then. Maybe it was more than just a crush. But we never came to be together at that time, and that was something that I always felt sad about. We've remained good friends after getting to know each other, and we somehow ended up like this, finally..."He resumed, "I want to give you a good explanation, but umm... How shall I put this into words...? I think she was a person who slowly found a place in the corner of my heart as my life went on. It was strange. You may know what I mean if I say that she was kind of like 'Gang-dan' to me."Then, Lee Jong Suk shared what kind of person IU is to him, "She is a friend, who listens to my worries well, and gives me good advice. She's younger than I am, but it sometimes feels like she's older than I am. She's someone that I want to protect as well. She makes me want to become someone better. Since this is the first time something like this is ever happening to me, I don't really know how to deliver it. I'm kind of concerned that you might be too surprised or upset. I hope you'll support me with a warm heart."He wrapped up his letter afterwards, "A lot of things have occurred last year. It was really good to see you in person for the first time in ages. I love you, everyone. Happy New Year!"(Credit= SBS Inkigayo, 'jongsuk0206' Instagram)(SBS Star)