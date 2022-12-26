뉴스
[SBS Star] Fans Speculate that Song Joong Ki's Girlfriend Is a Former Actress Katy Louise Saunders
Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.26 18:28
[SBS Star] Fans Speculate that Song Joong Kis Girlfriend Is a Former Actress Katy Louise Saunders
Fans are speculating that actor Song Joong Ki's girlfriend is a former actress Katy Louise Saunders. 

Earlier on December 26, Song Joong Ki went public with his relationship with a non-celebrity girlfriend. 

Song Joong Ki's management agency HighZiumStudio stated, "We can confirm that Song Joong Ki is in a relationship with a non-celebrity. She is from Britain, and their mutual friend introduced them to one another. They've been together for about a year." 

▶ [SBS Star] Song Joong Ki's Agency Confirms the Actor's 1-year Relationship with a Non-celebrity British Woman
 

While many fans tried to find out who his girlfriend is, they came across Song Joong Ki's acceptance speech from '2022 APAN Star Awards' which took place in September.

At that time, Song Joong Ki won the Grand Prize (Daesang) with his appearance in tvN's drama 'Vincenzo'. 

When wrapping up his acceptance speech, Song Joong Ki said, "I would like to thank my father, mother, brother, sister-in-law and dear sister watching me from Daejeon (Song Joong Ki's hometown). And my dear Katy, Nala, Maya and Antes. And all my friends, who always treat me as if I'm their precious stone. I love you guys." 

Fans believe that 'Katy' that Song Joong Ki was referring to there was Katy Louise Saunders, and 'Maya' and 'Antes' were her dogs. 

Some years ago, Katy Louise Saunders once updated a photo of herself and two dogs with hashtags #maya and #antes on Facebook. 
Katy Louise Saunders
Born in July 1984 in London, England, Katy Louise Saunders is an actress, known for her roles in projects such as 'Los Borgia' (2006), 'Third Person' (2013) and 'The Lizzie McGuire Movie' (2003).

She is of English and Colombian descent, who moved to Rome, Italy, when she was a child.

It is said that Katy Louise Saunders is now retired from the acting industry. 
Katy Louise Saunders
HighZiumStudio is currently not commenting on anything besides the information that they are together. 

(Credit= 'katylouisesaundersofficial' Facebook, 2022 APAN Star Awards, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul) 

(SBS Star) 
