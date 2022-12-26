뉴스
[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki's Agency Confirms the Actor's 1-year Relationship with a Non-celebrity British Woman
[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki's Agency Confirms the Actor's 1-year Relationship with a Non-celebrity British Woman

[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki's Agency Confirms the Actor's 1-year Relationship with a Non-celebrity British Woman

Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.26 10:44
[SBS Star] Song Joong Kis Agency Confirms the Actors 1-year Relationship with a Non-celebrity British Woman
Actor Song Joong Ki has found his new love. 

On December 26, one news outlet Sports Chosun released a report about Song Joong Ki. 

Along with photos of Song Joong Ki walking alongside a beautiful brunette non-Korean woman, they said that Song Joong Ki is currently in a relationship. 
Song Joong Ki
In their report, they stated, "Song Joong Ki's girlfriend is British, whose job has nothing to do with the entertainment industry. Despite that, she understands him and his work very well. Not only is she beautiful, but she is also smart. They met through their mutual friend last year." 

The news outlet continued, "Song Joong Ki is busy, but he always found time in between his hectic lives to go on a date with his girlfriend. They were often enjoying going on a date around his place."

Sports Chosun added, "But Song Joong Ki's girlfriend also went to Singapore with him when he recently went there for a press conference for his drama 'Reborn Rich', and they went on a date after the event. Song Joong Ki is open about his relationship with her; he tells people around him that she is his girlfriend." 
Song Joong Ki
Less than a half an hour after this report was released, Song Joong Ki's management agency HighZiumStudio shared their official response to it. 

Song Joong Ki's agency commented, "Yes, it's true that Song Joong Ki is in a relationship with a non-celebrity. She is from Britain, and their mutual friend introduced them to each other. They've been together for about a year." 
Song Joong Ki
Upon the agency's confirmation of the report, a great number of fans around the world became so excited, and are busily sending congratulatory messages to him. 

(Credit= HighZiumStudio) 

(SBS Star) 
