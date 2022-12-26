[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki's Agency Confirms the Actor's 1-year Relationship with a Non-celebrity British Woman

On December 26, one news outlet Sports Chosun released a report about Song Joong Ki.
Along with photos of Song Joong Ki walking alongside a beautiful brunette non-Korean woman, they said that Song Joong Ki is currently in a relationship.
The news outlet continued, "Song Joong Ki is busy, but he always found time in between his hectic lives to go on a date with his girlfriend. They were often enjoying going on a date around his place."
Sports Chosun added, "But Song Joong Ki's girlfriend also went to Singapore with him when he recently went there for a press conference for his drama 'Reborn Rich', and they went on a date after the event. Song Joong Ki is open about his relationship with her; he tells people around him that she is his girlfriend."
Song Joong Ki's agency commented, "Yes, it's true that Song Joong Ki is in a relationship with a non-celebrity. She is from Britain, and their mutual friend introduced them to each other. They've been together for about a year."
(Credit= HighZiumStudio)
(SBS Star)