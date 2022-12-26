[SBS Star] Words Spread Saying that Song Joong Ki's Girlfriend Is Pregnant; His Agency Responds

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

There are words going around saying that actor Song Joong Ki's girlfriend is pregnant.In the morning of December 27, Song Joong Ki made his relationship with a non-celebrity girlfriend public.Right after one news outlet released a report saying that Song Joong Ki is in a relationship with a British woman, who is not in the entertainment industry, his management agency HighZiumStudio confirmed his relationship.The agency stated, "Yes, it's true that Song Joong Ki is in a relationship with a non-celebrity. She is from Britain, and their mutual friend introduced them to each other. They've been together for about a year."Following this, fans discovered a post on a popular online community that was uploaded last week, on December 22.One member of the online community shared, "I'm a big fan of Song Joong Ki, and I would like to congratulate him. His girlfriend is somewhere from Europe, she's like Italian or something. Song Joong Ki will announce his marriage soon and I'm so happy for him."A comment under this post caught the eye of a lot of people as well.In the comment, it said, "Wow. A few days ago, my friend's brother-in-law said that he saw Song Joong Ki at the gynecologist with a non-Korean actress. I was just like, 'Oh, okay.' at that time, but I guess that's really true."Regarding these rumors, HighZiumStudio responded, "We kindly ask for your understanding that we're unable to confirm any information other than the fact that they are dating each other. Please refrain from reporting things that are only speculated."(Credit= 'hi_songjoongki' Instagram)(SBS Star)