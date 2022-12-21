[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Says ASTRO Members Made Fun of Him Mixing Korean with English During Interview

이미지 확대하기

Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO shared that he feels embarrassed about mixing Korean with English during his recent interview.On December 21, one fashion magazine released their recent interview of Cha Eun-woo.In this interview, Cha Eun-woo was asked if he could share what 2022 was like to him with an emoji.Cha Eun-woo put up a red colored hundred-point emoji and said, "It's been a meaningful year. In the beginning of the year, the government lifted COVID-19 social distancing rules, and I was able to meet our fans in person for the first time in a long while. I was very happy about that."He resumed, "On top of that, my movie has come out for the first time since debut. My new drama is scheduled to be out soon as well, so this year's been really fun for me. I feel like it was a year that was fulfilling as well as interesting."After that, the magazine staff mentioned Cha Eun-woo's visit to Egypt for a fashion show held by French high-end luxury fashion brand earlier this month.As they told him about people continuing to talk about his great appearance at the fashion show, Cha Eun-woo covered his face in shyness and commented, "Why isn't there a monkey covering his face emoji here? I need that now. I do feel shy about all the stuff they said about me, but I feel grateful for their words at the same time."Then, they asked Cha Eun-woo, "Have you watched your Korean-English interview from the fashion show? It went completely viral online."At the event in Egypt, one local reporter asked Cha Eun-woo about Korea qualifying for the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 during his interview, and he was seen unconsciously mixing Korean with English as he got too excited.At that time, Cha Eun-woo excitedly said, "Thank you very much. Thank you. Yeah, my team watched the game together in Egypt. Everybody 'mak' (meaning 'like' in Korean) screamed, we were so happy and we 'mak' ('like') hugged. It was amazing, yeah.".Instantly after Cha Eun-woo heard the magazine staff mentioning his interview in Egypt, he blushed, burst out laughing and hid behind a melting face emoji sign.Cha Eun-woo laughingly stated, "Actually, my group members watched this interview yesterday and make so much fun of me. They were all like, 'What was that about?' Gosh..."The K-pop star continued, "Seriously though, I watched the game with my team there, and we got so happy that we all jumped about and hugged each other. I went to the event with that excitement still in my heart. So, I think I got way too excited when the local reporter mentioned that."He went on, "I got really excited that I wanted to give them my answer quickly, but I couldn't think of appropriate English words fast enough. So, that's how that ended up happening. Yes... I feel so embarrassed.", then shyly smiled.(Credit= '엘르 코리아_ELLE KOREA' YouTube, 'ETbilArabi' Twitter)(SBS Star)