뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Says ASTRO Members Made Fun of Him Mixing Korean with English During Interview
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Says ASTRO Members Made Fun of Him Mixing Korean with English During Interview

[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Says ASTRO Members Made Fun of Him Mixing Korean with English During Interview

Lee Narin

Published 2022.12.21 16:48 View Count
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Says ASTRO Members Made Fun of Him Mixing Korean with English During Interview
Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO shared that he feels embarrassed about mixing Korean with English during his recent interview. 

On December 21, one fashion magazine released their recent interview of Cha Eun-woo. 

In this interview, Cha Eun-woo was asked if he could share what 2022 was like to him with an emoji. 

Cha Eun-woo put up a red colored hundred-point emoji and said, "It's been a meaningful year. In the beginning of the year, the government lifted COVID-19 social distancing rules, and I was able to meet our fans in person for the first time in a long while. I was very happy about that." 

He resumed, "On top of that, my movie has come out for the first time since debut. My new drama is scheduled to be out soon as well, so this year's been really fun for me. I feel like it was a year that was fulfilling as well as interesting."  
Cha Eun-woo
After that, the magazine staff mentioned Cha Eun-woo's visit to Egypt for a fashion show held by French high-end luxury fashion brand earlier this month. 

As they told him about people continuing to talk about his great appearance at the fashion show, Cha Eun-woo covered his face in shyness and commented, "Why isn't there a monkey covering his face emoji here? I need that now. I do feel shy about all the stuff they said about me, but I feel grateful for their words at the same time." 
Cha Eun-woo
Then, they asked Cha Eun-woo, "Have you watched your Korean-English interview from the fashion show? It went completely viral online." 

At the event in Egypt, one local reporter asked Cha Eun-woo about Korea qualifying for the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 during his interview, and he was seen unconsciously mixing Korean with English as he got too excited. 

At that time, Cha Eun-woo excitedly said, "Thank you very much. Thank you. Yeah, my team watched the game together in Egypt. Everybody 'mak' (meaning 'like' in Korean) screamed, we were so happy and we 'mak' ('like') hugged. It was amazing, yeah.". 

▶ [SBS Star] VIDEO: Cha Eun-woo Gets Too Excited During Interview in Egypt that He Mixes Korean with English
 
Instantly after Cha Eun-woo heard the magazine staff mentioning his interview in Egypt, he blushed, burst out laughing and hid behind a melting face emoji sign.  

Cha Eun-woo laughingly stated, "Actually, my group members watched this interview yesterday and make so much fun of me. They were all like, 'What was that about?' Gosh..." 

The K-pop star continued, "Seriously though, I watched the game with my team there, and we got so happy that we all jumped about and hugged each other. I went to the event with that excitement still in my heart. So, I think I got way too excited when the local reporter mentioned that." 

He went on, "I got really excited that I wanted to give them my answer quickly, but I couldn't think of appropriate English words fast enough. So, that's how that ended up happening. Yes... I feel so embarrassed.", then shyly smiled.  
 

(Credit= '엘르 코리아_ELLE KOREA' YouTube, 'ETbilArabi' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.