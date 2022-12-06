[SBS Star] VIDEO: Cha Eun-woo Gets Too Excited During Interview in Egypt that He Mixes Korean with English

이미지 확대하기

Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO got too excited when one reporter spoke to him about Korea qualifying for the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 during his interview that he unconsciously mixed Korean with English.On December 4, one news outlet shared a video of them interviewing Cha Eun-woo, who was in Egypt for a fashion show held by French high-end luxury fashion brand Dior.In the video, local reporters asked Cha Eun-woo some questions, and he gave his answers in his surprisingly-good English.First, Cha Eun-woo said that he was surprised to find out that there were so many of his fans in Egypt, "I saw lots of Egyptian fans at the airport, and I was really happy. I didn't know that fans were here in Egypt, so I was glad."Next, he told them how he felt about watching the 3D show at the event, "The 3D show was held in front of the pyramids, and that was amazing. I was happy to see that with my own eyes."After that, one reporter mentioned Korea advancing to the World Cup round of 16 after snatching a 2-1 win over Portugal, and congratulated him on that.Immediately after Cha Eun-woo heard what she said, his eyes sparkled in great happiness and excitement.As he got too excited, he ended up unconsciously responding to this in English, mixed with Korean.Cha Eun-woo said, "Thank you very much. Thank you. Yeah, my team watched the game together in Egypt. Everybody 'mak' (meaning 'like' in Korean) screamed, we were so happy and we 'mak' ('like') hugged. It was amazing, yeah.", then smiled ear to ear.At the end of the interview, Cha Eun-woo wished all fans a Happy New Year, and hoped that everyone will be happier in the coming year of 2023.At the Dior fashion show, Cha Eun-woo was spotted hanging out with the CEO of Dior Pietro Beccari, model Naomi Campbell, race car driver Lewis Hamilton, actor Robert Pattinson and more.(Credit= 'dior' 'naomi' 'eumwo.o_c' Instagram, 'ETbilArabi' Twitter)(SBS Star)