뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ji Yeon & Hwang Jae-gyun to Go on a Honeymoon Until the End of This Year
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Ji Yeon & Hwang Jae-gyun to Go on a Honeymoon Until the End of This Year

[SBS Star] Ji Yeon & Hwang Jae-gyun to Go on a Honeymoon Until the End of This Year

JW Yoo

Published 2022.12.14 16:45 View Count
Ji Yeon & Hwang Jae-gyun to Go on a Honeymoon Until the End of This Year
Ji Yeon of K-pop girl group T-ARA and her baseball player husband Hwang Jae-gyun are currently on their honeymoon.

According to reports on December 14, Ji Yeon and Hwang Jae-gyun are currently in the United States as part of their honeymoon.

The couple is reportedly planning to enjoy their honeymoon until the end of this year.

Ji Yeon will be absent from promotional activities of her upcoming film 'Gangnam Zombie', which is set to premiere on January 5, 2023.
Ji Yeon & Hwang Jae-gyun to Go on a Honeymoon Until the End of This Year
Ji Yeon and Hwang Jae-gyun held their wedding ceremony on December 10, after dating about a year.

The couple made their relationship public in February, and announced their plan to get married at the same time.

Many celebrities including singers IU, JIN of K-pop boy group BTS, Ji Yeon's fellow T-ARA members, and Lee Hong Ki, attended the event.

▶ [SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIN Seen Excitedly Throwing Confetti at T-ARA Ji Yeon ♥ Hwang Jae-gyun's Wedding
Ji Yeon & Hwang Jae-gyun to Go on a Honeymoon Until the End of This Year
(Credit= 'jiyeon2__' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.