[SBS Star] Ji Yeon & Hwang Jae-gyun to Go on a Honeymoon Until the End of This Year

According to reports on December 14, Ji Yeon and Hwang Jae-gyun are currently in the United States as part of their honeymoon.
The couple is reportedly planning to enjoy their honeymoon until the end of this year.
Ji Yeon will be absent from promotional activities of her upcoming film 'Gangnam Zombie', which is set to premiere on January 5, 2023.
The couple made their relationship public in February, and announced their plan to get married at the same time.
Many celebrities including singers IU, JIN of K-pop boy group BTS, Ji Yeon's fellow T-ARA members, and Lee Hong Ki, attended the event.
