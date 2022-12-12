[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIN Seen Excitedly Throwing Confetti at T-ARA Ji Yeon ♥ Hwang Jae-gyun's Wedding

이미지 확대하기

아!!!!!! 지연 결혼식 하객석에 앉아서 롤리폴리 추는 아이유 <이게 존재한다고 pic.twitter.com/TZeHEB4ebx — 아이유 영상�� (@IUarchiving) December 10, 2022

JIN of K-pop boy group BTS excitedly threw confetti at Ji Yeon of girl group T-ARA and baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun's wedding on the weekend.On December 10, Ji Yeon and Hwang Jae-gyun's wedding ceremony took place at one hotel in Seoul.Many guests came to wish Ji Yeon and Hwang Jae-gyun a happy marriage, and JIN was one of them; he is said to be Hwang Jae-gyun's friend.On this day, soloist IU and Lee Hong Gi of boy band FT ISLAND sang for the couple.IU sang 'Blueming', explaining that Ji Yeon wanted her to sing a bright song because she did not want to cry, and Lee Hong Gi sang one of his romantic songs 'I'm Saying'.The highlight of the wedding ceremony was when Hwang Jae-gyun put a leather jacket and pair of sunglasses on for his performance.He danced to T-ARA's hit tracks including 'Bo Peep Bo Peep' and 'Roly Poly' as well as Ji Yeon's solo song '1 Min 1 Sec'.Ji Yeon burst out laughing and brightly smiled while watching his special performance.It seemed like JIN also enjoyed Hwang Jae-gyun's performance, because he was filming him with a big smile on his face.At the end of the wedding ceremony when the couple walked down the aisle together, JIN took the role of the confetti guy.When they walked, JIN grabbed confetti from a paper cup in his hand, and threw them up high above the couple's heads.Ji Yeon was spotted laughing as she saw JIN throwing confetti next to her.Meanwhile, JIN is expected to start his national mandatory military service tomorrow, on December 13.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)