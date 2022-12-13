[SBS Star] BTS JIN Officially Starts His Military Service; Members Bid Farewell to Him

On December 13 at around 1:45PM (KST), JIN arrived at the recruit training center of the ROK Army's 5th Infantry Division located in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do.
▶ [SBS Star] BTS JIN Enlists in the Military Today (LIVE)
While JIN and his agency asked the press and fans to refrain from visiting the scene, some fans and hundreds of reporters have awaited his arrival since 9:00AM.
It seems like the other members of BTS also went to the training center to send him off, as multiple vans went straight into the entrance in a row.
After spending the remainder of his service at the unit, JIN is expected to be discharged in 2025.
(Credit= BIGHIT MUSIC)
(SBS Star)