[SBS Star] BTS JIN Officially Starts His Military Service; Members Bid Farewell to Him

JIN of K-pop boy group BTS has officially started his mandatory military service.On December 13 at around 1:45PM (KST), JIN arrived at the recruit training center of the ROK Army's 5th Infantry Division located in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do.As previously announced, JIN entered the training center with no official farewell events for his fans at the scene, considering the potential safety concerns.While JIN and his agency asked the press and fans to refrain from visiting the scene, some fans and hundreds of reporters have awaited his arrival since 9:00AM.Local residents even prepared a floating sign that says, "Welcome BTS JIN and all the other new recruits on their enlistment", and one restaurant played BTS' songs non-stop until JIN's arrival.It seems like the other members of BTS also went to the training center to send him off, as multiple vans went straight into the entrance in a row.At the training center, JIN will receive his five weeks of basic military training, and will be deployed to a unit as an active-duty soldier.After spending the remainder of his service at the unit, JIN is expected to be discharged in 2025.(Credit= BIGHIT MUSIC)(SBS Star)