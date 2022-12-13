뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS JIN Enlists in the Military Today (LIVE)
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS JIN Enlists in the Military Today (LIVE)

[SBS Star] BTS JIN Enlists in the Military Today (LIVE)

JW Yoo

Published 2022.12.13 09:32 Updated 2022.12.13 09:58 View Count

JIN, the oldest member of K-pop juggernaut BTS, is set to enlist in the military today (December 13, KST).

The BTS member will join the recruit training center located in Yeoncheon, a far northwest county from South Korea's capital Seoul, later today.

At the training center, JIN will receive five-week basic military training, and will be deployed to his unit as an active-duty soldier.
JIN
Right after BTS' concert 'Yet To Come in Busan' held on October 15, JIN announced his plan to serve his mandatory military duty, canceling his postponement of enlistment.

He has originally submitted a deferral of military enlistment, as per being recommended by the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism under the revised Military Service Act in 2020.

BTS' management agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, has requested fans and press to refrain from visiting the training center to see him off, considering the safety concerns caused by potential congestion around the area.

The military said it will set up a situation room in cooperation with the local government authorities, as it is expected to draw many crowd despite the request from the agency. 
BTS
The agency has previously shared that the rest of the members will also enlist in the military, in accordance with their individual plans.

The Ministry of National Defense has said that the opportunities for making appearances on public or national events will be given to BTS members even after their enlistment; as long as the members wish to join such events.

(Credit= BIGHIT MUSIC, 'BTS' Weverse)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.