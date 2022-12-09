뉴스
[SBS Star] IU to Sing at T-ARA Ji Yeon's Wedding Tomorrow
JW Yoo

Published 2022.12.09
IU, Ji Yeon
Singer/actress IU will sing for her friend, Ji Yeon of K-pop girl group T-ARA, at her wedding.

According to reports on December 9, IU will be singing a congratulatory song at Ji Yeon and baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun's wedding on December 10.

In response to the report, IU's management agency EDAM Entertainment confirmed, "It is true that IU will be singing at Ji Yeon's wedding."
IU, Ji Yeon
Both born in 1993, IU and Ji Yeon became close to each other after co-starring on SBS' 2010-11 variety show 'Hero Girls'.

Since then, the two singers have continued to show their close friendship online and broadcast appearances.

Ji Yeon and her fiancé Hwang Jae-gyun were also spotted at IU's concert in September.
Ji Yeon, Hwang Jaegyun
After announcing their relationship and marriage plans in February, Ji Yeon and Hwang Jae-gyun are all set to hold their wedding ceremony at The Shilla Seoul on December 10.

(Credit= 'dlwlrma' 'jiyeon2__' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
