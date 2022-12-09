[SBS Star] IU to Sing at T-ARA Ji Yeon's Wedding Tomorrow

According to reports on December 9, IU will be singing a congratulatory song at Ji Yeon and baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun's wedding on December 10.
In response to the report, IU's management agency EDAM Entertainment confirmed, "It is true that IU will be singing at Ji Yeon's wedding."
Since then, the two singers have continued to show their close friendship online and broadcast appearances.
Ji Yeon and her fiancé Hwang Jae-gyun were also spotted at IU's concert in September.
▶ [SBS Star] T-ARA Ji Yeon Confirms Her Wedding Date
(Credit= 'dlwlrma' 'jiyeon2__' Instagram, Online Community)
(SBS Star)