[SBS Star] T-ARA Ji Yeon Confirms Her Wedding Date
[SBS Star] T-ARA Ji Yeon Confirms Her Wedding Date

[SBS Star] T-ARA Ji Yeon Confirms Her Wedding Date

JW Yoo

Published 2022.11.02 14:19 View Count
Ji Yeon, Hwang Jaegyun
Ji Yeon of K-pop girl group T-ARA and professional baseball player Hwang Jaegyun will be getting married in December.

On November 2, it was reported that Ji Yeon and Hwang Jaegyun's wedding ceremony will take place on December 10.

In response to the report, Ji Yeon's management agency AnB Group confirmed, "Ji Yeon and Hwang Jaegyun will be holding their wedding ceremony on December 10 at a place in Seoul."
Ji Yeon, Hwang Jaegyun
Ji Yeon and Hwang Jaegyun developed their romantic relationship in late 2021, after getting to know each other through mutual acquaintances.

The couple announced their plans to get married in February 2022 through handwritten letters.

At the time, Ji Yeon shared, "I will live a beautiful and happy life with my reliable boyfriend, who firmly kept me calm when I felt insecure, and gave me a shoulder to lean on."
Ji Yeon, Hwang Jaegyun
(Credit= 'jiyeon2__' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
