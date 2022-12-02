[SBS Star] BIGBANG TAEYANG to Make a Solo Comeback Next Month? YG Ent. Responds

이미지 확대하기

YG Entertainment has responded to the reports that TAEYANG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG is about to make his solo comeback.On December 2, it was reported that TAEYANG was preparing to release a new solo album in upcoming January.Following the news, YG Entertainment has stepped up and briefly clarified, "Nothing has been decided yet."If TAEYANG makes a comeback in January as reported, this will mark as his first return as a solo in approximately six years.His last solo release was 'White Night' in August 2017.Upon hearing the news, fans commented, "Please, please! I've been waiting for this moment for life.", "I can't wait to listen to his new songs.", "The news that we've all been waiting for.", and more.Meanwhile, TAEYANG and actress Min Hyorin tied the knot in February 2018, after being in a relationship for four years.The couple gave birth to their first child, a boy, in December 2021.(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)