[SBS Star] BIGBANG TAEYANG to Make a Solo Comeback Next Month? YG Ent. Responds

On December 2, it was reported that TAEYANG was preparing to release a new solo album in upcoming January.
If TAEYANG makes a comeback in January as reported, this will mark as his first return as a solo in approximately six years.
His last solo release was 'White Night' in August 2017.
Meanwhile, TAEYANG and actress Min Hyorin tied the knot in February 2018, after being in a relationship for four years.
The couple gave birth to their first child, a boy, in December 2021.
(Credit= YG Entertainment)
(SBS Star)