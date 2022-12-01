[SBS Star] DAWN to Sue the Person Who Spread Rumors That He Broke up with HyunA Due to Her Past

이미지 확대하기

K-pop singer DAWN expressed his fury at an anonymous person who spread groundless rumors about him and HyunA.On December 1, DAWN took to his personal Instagram and shared a statement regarding the ongoing rumors about him and his ex-girlfriend HyunA.His post reads as follows:Hello, this is DAWN. I'll keep it brief.I didn't write the post in the second image, and I will sue the pathetic coward who spread such false rumors.Even if we have broken up, she (HyunA) still has a special place in my heart, and she is the most loyal and coolest person that I know. She will forever be the artist that I love the most.Please don't live like this, and put your precious time on something better.In the second image in DAWN's post, a maliciously photoshopped screenshot claims that HyunA lied about her past and cheated on DAWN.Previously on November 30, HyunA announced that she has decided to part ways with DAWN after six years of dating.(Credit= 'hyojong_1994' 'hyunah_aa' Instagram)(SBS Star)