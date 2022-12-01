[SBS Star] '6-year Couple' HyunA & DAWN Break Up; HyunA Deletes All Their Photos on Instagram Except for Ads

이미지 확대하기

Longtime K-pop artist couple HyunA and DAWN have broken up with each other.On November 30, HyunA took to her Instagram and personally delivered her breakup news with DAWN.Over a black background, she wrote in white, "We broke up. We've decided to remain as friends/co-workers from this day forward. Thank you for the love and support you've given us up to now."A little while later, DAWN came along and 'liked' this post on HyunA's Instagram.Back in August 2018, HyunA and DAWN told the media that they have been in a relationship for two years, without telling their agency CUBE Entertainment about it.Their unexpected announcement caused some conflicts between them and CUBE Entertainment, and they left the agency soon after that.They then joined singer PSY's agency P NATION; they promoted as duo 'HyunA & DAWN' at P NATION.This August, HyunA and DAWN parted ways with P NATION following their contract expiration―they are both free agents at the moment.Earlier this year, they got engaged, and even got tattoos that only mean something to them.Not only did they divided the word 'LIFE' in half and tattooed it on their hands, but they also tattooed each other's age when they started going out on their arms.HyunA and DAWN are still following one another on Instagram, but HyunA deleted the majority of photos of them together on her profile.Only the photos of them that are for ads can be seen on HyunA's Instagram at the moment.DAWN, on the other hand, still has not deleted any of their photos on his Instagram.'6-year couple' HyunA and DAWN were a beloved couple; a great number of fans around the world shipped them.Fans are sad and shocked that they are no longer together, but they are respecting their decision and wishing for them to be happy in their coming days.(Credit= 'hyojong_1994' 'hyunah_aa' Instagram)(SBS Star)