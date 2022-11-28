[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Reportedly Has Not Met His Son Yet; Here's Why

According to reports on November 28, Hyun Bin is currently filming his upcoming movie 'Harbin' in Mongolia, and has not met his son at the time of his birth.
One insider told media, "The cast and production team of 'Harbin' are currently busy filming. Hyun Bin is also working tirelessly, in order to carry out the weight of the film's main role."
As Hyun Bin was away in Mongolia for the filming, he was unable to be by his wife, actress Son Ye-jin's side during her labor.
The baby was originally due in December, but it seems like Son Ye-jin went into labor a few days earlier than the expected date.
▶ [SBS Star] Son Ye-jin & Hyun Bin Welcome Their First Child
(Credit= VAST Entertainment)
(SBS Star)