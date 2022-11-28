[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Reportedly Has Not Met His Son Yet; Here's Why

이미지 확대하기

Actor Hyun Bin was not able to meet his newborn son, as he is currently in Mongolia.According to reports on November 28, Hyun Bin is currently filming his upcoming movie 'Harbin' in Mongolia, and has not met his son at the time of his birth.One insider told media, "The cast and production team of 'Harbin' are currently busy filming. Hyun Bin is also working tirelessly, in order to carry out the weight of the film's main role."In 'Harbin', Hyun Bin takes on the role of Korean independence activist Ahn Joong-keun, who assassinated Ito Hirobumi, the first prime minister of Japan, in 1909.As Hyun Bin was away in Mongolia for the filming, he was unable to be by his wife, actress Son Ye-jin's side during her labor.Earlier on November 27, Son Ye-jin's management agency MSteam Entertainment announced that the actress gave birth to a baby boy.The baby was originally due in December, but it seems like Son Ye-jin went into labor a few days earlier than the expected date.(Credit= VAST Entertainment)(SBS Star)