[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin & Hyun Bin Welcome Their First Child
[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin & Hyun Bin Welcome Their First Child

[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin & Hyun Bin Welcome Their First Child

JW Yoo

Published 2022.11.28 09:16 Updated 2022.11.28 09:24 View Count
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin
Celebrity couple Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are now parents of a baby boy.

On November 27, Son Ye-jin's management agency MSteam Entertainment officially announced that the couple had welcomed their first child.

The agency stated, "Son Ye-jin gave birth to a son today. Both the mother and child are in good health."

It was previously reported that Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin would be expecting the birth in December, but the actress gave birth a little earlier than expected.
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin
Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin first co-worked together for the 2018 film 'THE NEGOTIATION'.

The two top actors later began dating after filming the hit drama 'Crash Landing on You'.

Shortly after making their relationship official, the couple tied the knot in March 2022, and announced Son Ye-jin's pregnancy in following June.
Son Ye-jin ♥ Hyun Bin's Baby Is Due Within This Year?
▶ [SBS Star] Son Ye-jin Announces Pregnancy

(Credit= VAST Entertainment, 'yejinhand' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.