[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin Announces Pregnancy
[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin Announces Pregnancy

[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin Announces Pregnancy

JW Yoo

Published 2022.06.27 17:07 Updated 2022.06.27 17:47 View Count
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin
Celebrity couple Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are expecting their first child.

On June 27, Son Ye-jin took to her personal Instagram and shared that she is pregnant.
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin
Son Ye-jin
Son Ye-jin wrote:

Hello everyone, how have you been? I've been doing great.

Today, I want to carefully but happily share an announcement to you all.

We (Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin) are expecting a new life soon.

It still feels surreal, but I'm slowly living it while feeling the changes in my body with full of concerns and excitement.

I'm so thankful, but I haven't been able to tell anyone about this because I was cautious.

For fans who have been waiting for this news just as much as we were, I'm informing this news to you all before it's too late.

We will protect the precious life that has come to us.

I hope you will also take care of the things that are precious in your life, and stay healthy.

Let's be happy.

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin
Son Ye-jin's agency MSteam Entertainment also confirmed the news, sharing that the actress is currently in the very early stages of her pregnancy.

The agency, however, did not reveal exactly how far along in the pregnancy she is.
Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin
Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin tied the knot on March 31, 2022 and went on a honeymoon to the United States the following month.

The two became lovers in March 2020 after co-starring in the 2018 film 'THE NEGOTIATION' and 2019-20 drama 'Crash Landing on You'.

(Credit= 'yejinhand' Instagram, VAST Entertainment, SBS Entertainment News)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.