[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Used to Thank Agency for Letting Him Hold Concerts Despite Them Being 'Minus'?
[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Used to Thank Agency for Letting Him Hold Concerts Despite Them Being 'Minus'?

[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Used to Thank Agency for Letting Him Hold Concerts Despite Them Being 'Minus'?

Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.25 14:20
[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Used to Thank Agency for Letting Him Hold Concerts Despite Them Being Minus?
Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi's fans talked about the times when Lee Seung Gi used to thank his agency for letting him hold his concerts even though they are 'minus' concerts. 

Earlier on November 21, news outlet Dispatch reported that Lee Seung Gi's agency Hook Entertainment took advantage of Lee Seung Gi; they did not share any profit that they made with his 27 albums/137 songs that he dropped since he debuted in 2004. 

It turned out that Lee Seung Gi was gaslighted by his agency for the last 18 years from the moment of his debut―they constantly told him that he was a 'minus' singer, which he believed for a long time. 

After Lee Seung Gi realized that the agency lied to him about the profit from his music last year, he asked the directors of his agency for explanation as well as payment. 

However, as they did not give him anything, he recently ended up filing a document against the agency, demanding a transparent record of his earnings and payments. 

Lee Seung Gi
Lee Seung Gi
Following reports that demonstrated how horribly the agency gaslighted Lee Seung Gi, Lee Seung Gi's fans could not believe that their favorite artist was treated that way until now. 

Then, they remembered what Lee Seung Gi used to say to them at his concerts in the past. 

A lot of them stated together, "All of Seung Gi's concerts were held at KSPO Dome, which is one of the largest venues in the country that can hold up to about 15,000 concert-goers. Yet, he always used to say this at his concerts, 'I would like to thank Hook Entertainment for making my concerts to take place, even though I make 'minus' for every concert that I hold. Thank you.'" 

Lee Seung Gi held his concert at KSPO Dome every year from 2010 until 2013, but his agency was basically telling him that he made 'minus' for all his concerts. 

Fans' hearts are broken upon realizing why he said that for those four years he held his concerts, and why he has not hold solo concerts for years after his last one in 2013. 
Lee Seung Gi
(Credit= Hook Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
