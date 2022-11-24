뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS JIN Asks Fans Not to Come to the Location of His Enlistment
JW Yoo

Published 2022.11.24 17:38 View Count
JIN
JIN of K-pop boy group BTS requested his fans not to come to the training center on the day of his military enlistment.

On November 24, the date and location of JIN's upcoming enlistment was shared through news reports.

In response to the news, JIN's management agency BIGHIT MUSIC ambiguously stated that the information could not be disclosed at the moment.
JIN
Shortly after the agency's statement, JIN took to BTS' Weverse and addressed about it himself.

JIN wrote, "Although the news I hope wouldn't be published has been released, ARMY, you really shouldn't come to the training center."

He continued, "There will be many others coming to enlist or accompany their loved ones as they enlist, so it might be chaotic and could lead to potentially dangerous situations. I love you, ARMY."
JIN
According to reports, JIN is set to join the recruit training center in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do, on December 13.

▶ [SBS Star] BTS JIN to Enlist in the Military on December 13

It was also reported that all other six members of BTS will send JIN off at the training center on the day of his enlistment.

(Credit= 'BTS' Weverse, BIGHIT MUSIC)

(SBS Star)
