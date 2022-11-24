[SBS Star] BTS JIN to Enlist in the Military on December 13

이미지 확대하기

JIN of K-pop boy group BTS is confirmed to enlist in the military on December 13.According to military source on November 24, JIN is set to join the recruit training center in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do, on December 13.At the training center, JIN will receive five weeks of basic military training, and will be deployed to his unit.When a fan asked JIN, "It's your birthday next month! Are you excited?" on Weverse earlier this month, JIN said, "Not really... I'm appointed to the front-line."JIN announced his plan to serve his mandatory military duty after BTS' concert in Busan, and canceled the postponement of his enlistment right after returning to Korea from his appearance at Coldplay's concert held in Buenos Aires, Argentina.His enlistment had originally been postponed until the end of this year, after being recommended by the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism under the revised Military Service Act in 2020.The Ministry of National Defense has said that the opportunities for making appearances on public or national events will be given to BTS members even after their enlistment; as long as the individual members wish to join such events.(Credit= BIGHIT MUSIC)(SBS Star)