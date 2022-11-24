[SBS Star] BTS JIN to Enlist in the Military on December 13

According to military source on November 24, JIN is set to join the recruit training center in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do, on December 13.
At the training center, JIN will receive five weeks of basic military training, and will be deployed to his unit.
JIN announced his plan to serve his mandatory military duty after BTS' concert in Busan, and canceled the postponement of his enlistment right after returning to Korea from his appearance at Coldplay's concert held in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
His enlistment had originally been postponed until the end of this year, after being recommended by the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism under the revised Military Service Act in 2020.
(Credit= BIGHIT MUSIC)
(SBS Star)