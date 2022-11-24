뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS JIN to Enlist in the Military on December 13
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS JIN to Enlist in the Military on December 13

[SBS Star] BTS JIN to Enlist in the Military on December 13

JW Yoo

Published 2022.11.24 11:12 Updated 2022.11.24 11:20 View Count
JIN
JIN of K-pop boy group BTS is confirmed to enlist in the military on December 13.

According to military source on November 24, JIN is set to join the recruit training center in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do, on December 13.

At the training center, JIN will receive five weeks of basic military training, and will be deployed to his unit.
JIN
When a fan asked JIN, "It's your birthday next month! Are you excited?" on Weverse earlier this month, JIN said, "Not really... I'm appointed to the front-line."

JIN announced his plan to serve his mandatory military duty after BTS' concert in Busan, and canceled the postponement of his enlistment right after returning to Korea from his appearance at Coldplay's concert held in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

His enlistment had originally been postponed until the end of this year, after being recommended by the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism under the revised Military Service Act in 2020.
JIN
The Ministry of National Defense has said that the opportunities for making appearances on public or national events will be given to BTS members even after their enlistment; as long as the individual members wish to join such events.

(Credit= BIGHIT MUSIC)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.