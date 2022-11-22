[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi's Fan Union Dispatches Screened Trucks Claiming His Right

이미지 확대하기

Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi's fans are mad at his management agency Hook Entertainment.On November 21, news outlet Dispatch reported that Hook Entertainment did not pay Lee Seung Gi anything for all the songs that he released since 2004―from his very first song to his most recent one.It was revealed that the agency gaslighted Lee Seung Gi by constantly telling him he was a 'minus' singer, which he believed until last year, before he realized something was off.Then on November 22, Airen (the name of Lee Seung Gi's official fandom) dispatched screened trucks around Seoul, Korea.They were spotted around some of the busiest areas in Seoul, including Sinchon, Apgujeong, Yeouido and more, as well as near major broadcasting stations in the country to let more people know about what Hook Entertainment did to their beloved artist.Most importantly, they parked one on the street in front of Hook Entertainment building.On the screen, it said, "Lee Seung Gi's contract with Hook Entertainment was a slave contract. They paid him 'zero won' for his music. Lee Seung Gi is not a 'minus' singer. Airen fully supports Lee Seung Gi. By Lee Seung Gi's fan union Airen."Earlier today, the head of Hook Entertainment gave an official response on the matter.The CEO said, "I am ashamed to face everyone, regardless of the truth behind the unfavorable talks about our company and myself that are currently going around. Everything is my fault. I'm sorry. Once we have clearly identified our legal responsibility, I will take full responsibility without avoiding it."(Credit= 'LSG_korea' Twitter, 'leeseunggi.official' Instagram)(SBS Star)