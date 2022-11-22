뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi's Fan Union Dispatches Screened Trucks Claiming His Right
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi's Fan Union Dispatches Screened Trucks Claiming His Right

[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi's Fan Union Dispatches Screened Trucks Claiming His Right

Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.22 18:14 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gis Fan Union Dispatches Screened Trucks Claiming His Right
Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi's fans are mad at his management agency Hook Entertainment. 

On November 21, news outlet Dispatch reported that Hook Entertainment did not pay Lee Seung Gi anything for all the songs that he released since 2004―from his very first song to his most recent one. 

It was revealed that the agency gaslighted Lee Seung Gi by constantly telling him he was a 'minus' singer, which he believed until last year, before he realized something was off.  

▶ [SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Says to Have Gotten Paid Nothing for Over 130 Songs from His Debut Song
Lee Seung Gi
Lee Seung Gi
Then on November 22, Airen (the name of Lee Seung Gi's official fandom) dispatched screened trucks around Seoul, Korea. 

They were spotted around some of the busiest areas in Seoul, including Sinchon, Apgujeong, Yeouido and more, as well as near major broadcasting stations in the country to let more people know about what Hook Entertainment did to their beloved artist. 

Most importantly, they parked one on the street in front of Hook Entertainment building. 

On the screen, it said, "Lee Seung Gi's contract with Hook Entertainment was a slave contract. They paid him 'zero won' for his music. Lee Seung Gi is not a 'minus' singer. Airen fully supports Lee Seung Gi. By Lee Seung Gi's fan union Airen." 
Lee Seung Gi
Earlier today, the head of Hook Entertainment gave an official response on the matter. 

The CEO said, "I am ashamed to face everyone, regardless of the truth behind the unfavorable talks about our company and myself that are currently going around. Everything is my fault. I'm sorry. Once we have clearly identified our legal responsibility, I will take full responsibility without avoiding it."

▶ [SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi's Agency CEO Responds to Alleged Embezzlement

(Credit= 'LSG_korea' Twitter, 'leeseunggi.official' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.