[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi's Agency CEO Responds to Alleged Embezzlement

The CEO of singer/actor Lee Seung Gi's management agency, Kwon Jin-young of Hook Entertainment, has commented on the ongoing controversy.On November 22, Kwon Jin-young stated, "I am ashamed to face everyone, regardless of the truth behind the unfavorable talks about our company and myself, that have been coming out in the media. I'm sorry because everything is my fault, and the result of a lack of virtue."She continued, "We ask for your understanding that we are refraining from expressing our position as we are currently in the clearing stage and there may be legal issues in the future. Once the agency or I have clearly identified the legal responsibility, I will take full responsibility without backing down or avoiding it."The CEO wrapped up her statement by saying, "We will do our best not to interfere with the activities of our celebrities, and we will be more careful not to cause concerns in the future."Earlier on November 21, it was reported that Lee Seung Gi did not get paid at all for his songs that he released since his debut in 2004.Lee Seung Gi recently filed a document against Hook Entertainment, demanding a transparent record of his earnings and payments.(Credit= Hook Entertainment)(SBS Star)