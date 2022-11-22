[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi's Agency CEO Responds to Alleged Embezzlement

She continued, "We ask for your understanding that we are refraining from expressing our position as we are currently in the clearing stage and there may be legal issues in the future. Once the agency or I have clearly identified the legal responsibility, I will take full responsibility without backing down or avoiding it."
The CEO wrapped up her statement by saying, "We will do our best not to interfere with the activities of our celebrities, and we will be more careful not to cause concerns in the future."
Lee Seung Gi recently filed a document against Hook Entertainment, demanding a transparent record of his earnings and payments.
(Credit= Hook Entertainment)
(SBS Star)