[SBS Star] YG Entertainment Comments on BLACKPINK JISOO's Health

YG Entertainment has responded to the ongoing concerns about JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's health.On November 4, YG Entertainment commented on JISOO's condition, assuring fans that she is okay.The agency shared, "JISOO is currently handling BLACKPINK's world tour schedule without any trouble, and there is nothing wrong with her health."Earlier this week, fans pointed out that JISOO was spotted with an unusual lump on her right neck.In the fan-taken photos of JISOO from a recent concert clearly shows that her lymph nodes are visibly swollen.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is currently in North America for the group's 'BORN PINK' world tour.After holding concerts in their North American stops, the members will be continuing the tour in Europe from mid-November to December.(Credit= Online Community, 'sooyaaa__' Instagram, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)