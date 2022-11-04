[SBS Star] YG Entertainment Comments on BLACKPINK JISOO's Health

On November 4, YG Entertainment commented on JISOO's condition, assuring fans that she is okay.
The agency shared, "JISOO is currently handling BLACKPINK's world tour schedule without any trouble, and there is nothing wrong with her health."
In the fan-taken photos of JISOO from a recent concert clearly shows that her lymph nodes are visibly swollen.
▶ [SBS Star] Fans Worry After Spotting a Lump on BLACKPINK JISOO's Neck
After holding concerts in their North American stops, the members will be continuing the tour in Europe from mid-November to December.
(SBS Star)