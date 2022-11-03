[SBS Star] Fans Worry After Spotting a Lump on BLACKPINK JISOO's Neck

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Fans are concerned for JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's health after seeing a lump on her neck.Currently, BLACKPINK is touring around the United States for the group's concert 'BORN PINK'.After photos from 'BORN PINK' started going around online, one of the photos snatched fans' attention.It was a photo of JISOO singing with a smile, but they caught a fairly large swelling that was located on the right side of her neck.In fact, this was not the first time that fans noticed a lump on JISOO's neck.They discovered that JISOO had the same size of lump in the exact same spot on a television show and at a concert in the past as well.They noticed the lump disappearing over time, but it was worrying as it kept on swelling in the same spot.It is said that the most common lumps or swellings are enlarged lymph nodes, and causes of those include immune disorders and infection.Healthcare workers state that although swollen lymph nodes are a sign your body is fighting off infection, like it is supposed to do.But it can sometimes signal a more serious problem, it is making fans worried about JISOO.A lot of fans are asking her agency to give JISOO a plenty of rest, and make sure she gets a check-up soon.(Credit= Online Community, SBS Delicious Rendezvous)(SBS Star)