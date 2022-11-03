[SBS Star] Fans Worry After Spotting a Lump on BLACKPINK JISOO's Neck

Currently, BLACKPINK is touring around the United States for the group's concert 'BORN PINK'.
After photos from 'BORN PINK' started going around online, one of the photos snatched fans' attention.
It was a photo of JISOO singing with a smile, but they caught a fairly large swelling that was located on the right side of her neck.
They discovered that JISOO had the same size of lump in the exact same spot on a television show and at a concert in the past as well.
They noticed the lump disappearing over time, but it was worrying as it kept on swelling in the same spot.
Healthcare workers state that although swollen lymph nodes are a sign your body is fighting off infection, like it is supposed to do.
But it can sometimes signal a more serious problem, it is making fans worried about JISOO.
A lot of fans are asking her agency to give JISOO a plenty of rest, and make sure she gets a check-up soon.
(SBS Star)