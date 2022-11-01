[SBS Star] Lim Soo Hyang Pays Tribute to Late Lee Ji-han

On November 1, Lim Soo Hyang took to her Instagram and shared a long letter that she wrote to the late actor.
She continued, "I know how hard you worked and wanted to do well, so I was so sad that you left us so soon. Your parents held my hands, saying that you boasted about me complimenting your acting. I cried for a long time because I was sad that I should have said more words of support to you, and take care of you more."
She added, "It is tragic to say farewell to my colleague, but I promise to think about you and work harder for you, so that you can be proud of me up there. I hope you're well now."
Lastly, Lim Soo Hyang expressed her condolences to the deceased from the Itaewon tragedy.
A massive crowd of Halloween partygoers packed a narrow alleyway around 10PM KST, and 156 people lost their lives in or after the sudden crowd crush.
Lee Ji-han was set to make an appearance in MBC's upcoming drama 'Kkok-du's Seasons' (literal translation), as 'Han Gye-jeol' (Lim Soo Hyang)'s ex-boyfriend 'Jung Eden'.
