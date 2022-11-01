[SBS Star] Lim Soo Hyang Pays Tribute to Late Lee Ji-han

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Lim Soo Hyang paid tribute to late actor Lee Ji-han, who passed away in the Itaewon stampede.On November 1, Lim Soo Hyang took to her Instagram and shared a long letter that she wrote to the late actor.Lim Soo Hyang wrote, "I was originally scheduled to film with you all day yesterday, but after the news, we all gathered at your mortuary and sat there for a long time without saying anything."She continued, "I know how hard you worked and wanted to do well, so I was so sad that you left us so soon. Your parents held my hands, saying that you boasted about me complimenting your acting. I cried for a long time because I was sad that I should have said more words of support to you, and take care of you more."She added, "It is tragic to say farewell to my colleague, but I promise to think about you and work harder for you, so that you can be proud of me up there. I hope you're well now."Lastly, Lim Soo Hyang expressed her condolences to the deceased from the Itaewon tragedy.Lee Ji-han passed away on October 29 in the crowd surge occurred in Itaewon-dong, Seoul.A massive crowd of Halloween partygoers packed a narrow alleyway around 10PM KST, and 156 people lost their lives in or after the sudden crowd crush.Lee Ji-han was set to make an appearance in MBC's upcoming drama 'Kkok-du's Seasons' (literal translation), as 'Han Gye-jeol' (Lim Soo Hyang)'s ex-boyfriend 'Jung Eden'.(Credit= FN Entertainment, 935 Entertainment, 'hellopapa11' Instagram)(SBS Star)