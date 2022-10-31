뉴스
[SBS Star] 'Produce 101 Season 2-featured' Lee Ji-han Confirmed to Be Among the Dead in Halloween Crush




Lee Narin

Published 2022.10.31 11:00 Updated 2022.10.31 11:15

Actor Lee Ji-han's agency confirmed that the actor passed away in the crowd surge over the weekend. 

Around 10PM on October 29, at least 154 people have died following a stampede in an alleyway in Itaewon; it has been warned that the death toll could rise as 33 others remain seriously injured. 

The vast majority of those hurt or killed in the crush were in their late teens or early 20s, and President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning that will go until November 5. 
Itaewon Halloween
The cause of the tragedy is still being investigated, but the crush appears to have started in a narrow and sloped alleyway that was overcrowded with people, where they ended up falling and piling on top of each other. 

On this day, over 100,000 party-goers gathered in Itaewon―one of the most popular nightlife areas in Seoul―for the first unmasked Halloween celebration in three years since the COVID-19 pandemic. 
Itaewon Halloween
On October 30, Lee Ji-han's agency released a statement online, saying that Lee Ji-han was one of the over 150 people who have died in the crush. 

The agency commented, "We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Ji-han has passed away in the crush in Itaewon last night. We would like to express our deepest condolences to his family, who are saddened by the sudden tragic news, also to everyone who loved him." 

They continued, "Lee Ji-han would brightly smile when greeting us at any hour of the day. He had pure and positive energy with great passion for acting. It is very hard to believe that we cannot see him anymore. Please send your warm goodbye to Lee Ji-han. He'll always be remembered." 
Lee Ji-han
Lee Ji-han featured in Mnet's popular survival audition show 'Produce 101 Season 2', and made his official acting debut with a web drama 'It Is Nam-hyun Kind of Day Again' (literal translation) in 2019. 

Born on August 3, 1998, Lee Ji-han was 24 years old. 
Lee Ji-han
(Credit= Mnet Produce 101 Season 2, 935 Entertainment, 'hyerinpark5' TikTok, 'rabbitcartoons' 'disowmqas' 'giveup_1004' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.