[SBS Star] A New Photo of BTS V & BLACKPINK JENNIE Circulates Online

A new alleged photo of V of K-pop boy group BTS and JENNIE of girl group BLACKPINK was shared online.On August 28, a new photo of V and JENNIE was posted on Twitter.In the photo, V and JENNIE are seen posing in front of a mirror in an elevator, wearing matching 'Winnie the Pooh' T-shirts.As it seems the newly-leaked photo was also taken with JENNIE's phone, fans are speculating that JENNIE's cloud account got hacked.Previously in May, V and JENNIE swept up in dating rumors as an alleged photo of the two traveling in Jeju Island was shared online.Last week, new photos of V and JENNIE taken at a beauty salon and an apartment lobby was also circulated on social media.Meanwhile, neither of their agencies―HYBE and YG Entertainment―has shared their official statement regarding the authenticity of the photos nor their dating rumors.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)