[SBS Star] A New Photo of BTS V & BLACKPINK JENNIE Circulates Online




JW Yoo

Published 2022.08.29 09:54
V, JENNIE
A new alleged photo of V of K-pop boy group BTS and JENNIE of girl group BLACKPINK was shared online.

On August 28, a new photo of V and JENNIE was posted on Twitter.
V, JENNIE
In the photo, V and JENNIE are seen posing in front of a mirror in an elevator, wearing matching 'Winnie the Pooh' T-shirts.

As it seems the newly-leaked photo was also taken with JENNIE's phone, fans are speculating that JENNIE's cloud account got hacked.

Previously in May, V and JENNIE swept up in dating rumors as an alleged photo of the two traveling in Jeju Island was shared online.
V, JENNIE
Last week, new photos of V and JENNIE taken at a beauty salon and an apartment lobby was also circulated on social media.

▶ [SBS Star] BTS V & BLACKPINK JENNIE's New Photo Allegedly Taken at V's House Makes Fans Worry
V, JENNIE
Meanwhile, neither of their agencies―HYBE and YG Entertainment―has shared their official statement regarding the authenticity of the photos nor their dating rumors.

(Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)
