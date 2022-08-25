뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS V & BLACKPINK JENNIE's New Photo Allegedly Taken at V's House Makes Fans Worry
JW Yoo

Many fans are starting to worry whether JENNIE's phone was hacked, as more alleged photos of the BLACKPINK member and V of K-pop boy group BTS began to spread online.

On August 25, a new photo showing JENNIE and V at V's house was shared online by a Twitter user, who also shared another photo of the two on August 24.
In the newly-shared photo, JENNIE and V are seen in a comfortable clothes―both wearing simple white t-shirts and pants―taking a photo in front of a mirror that was often seen in V's past photos.
The Twitter user also implied that the photo was leaked, curiously mentioning a name 'Lee Joo-hyung'.

JENNIE and V's dating rumors all started when the two K-pop superstars were allegedly spotted in Jeju Island in May, driving together.
At the time, many believed that the photo was photoshopped―until another never-before-seen photo of JENNIE and V taken at a beauty salon was shared online on August 24. 

▶ [SBS Star] BTS V & BLACKPINK JENNIE Are Reportedly Heading to New York
In regard to the dating rumors, neither YG Entertainment nor HYBE have shared their official response.

(Credit= Online Community, 'jennierubyjane' 'thv' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
