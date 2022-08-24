[SBS Star] BTS V & BLACKPINK JENNIE Are Reportedly Heading to New York

According to Sports Kyunghyang's report on August 24, both V and JENNIE are heading to New York City, the United States this week.
JENNIE will also be heading to New York with her fellow BLACKPINK members on August 25, for the group's scheduled activities.
The report stated that the members of BLACKPINK will return to Korea separately once they carry out their individual schedules in the U.S.
A new photo of V and JENNIE taken at a beauty salon was circulated online, causing a heated debate about whether the photo was real or not.
In regard to the newly-shared photo of the two, both HYBE and YG Entertainment have not shared their official statement.
(Credit= 'jennierubyjane' 'thv' Instagram, Online Community)
(SBS Star)