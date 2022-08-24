[SBS Star] YG Ent. Responds to BLACKPINK JENNIE & BTS V's New York Date Reports

이미지 확대하기

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's management agency, YG Entertainment, has responded to reports about the group's member JENNIE heading to New York City a day after V of K-pop boy group BTS.On August 24, V was spotted at Incheon International Airport for his flight to New York City, the United States.While V's schedule in New York remains undisclosed, it was reported that JENNIE is also scheduled to head to the city on August 25, along with her fellow BLACKPINK members.As the two K-pop stars dating rumors resurfaced online, fans wondered whether V or JENNIE would spend some time together in the city.In response to the reports, a representative of YG Entertainment briefly shared, "BLACKPINK will carry out a very tightly-packed schedule once their departure on August 25, including attending the 'MTV VMAs' as well as various other schedules for the group's upcoming return with a full album."Since the agency remained silent on JENNIE and V's relationship, many fans are starting to think their relationship official.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is scheduled to perform at the '2022 MTV VMAs' on August 28 at 8PM EST, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star