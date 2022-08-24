[SBS Star] YG Ent. Responds to BLACKPINK JENNIE & BTS V's New York Date Reports

On August 24, V was spotted at Incheon International Airport for his flight to New York City, the United States.
While V's schedule in New York remains undisclosed, it was reported that JENNIE is also scheduled to head to the city on August 25, along with her fellow BLACKPINK members.
▶ [SBS Star] BTS V & BLACKPINK JENNIE Are Reportedly Heading to New York
In response to the reports, a representative of YG Entertainment briefly shared, "BLACKPINK will carry out a very tightly-packed schedule once their departure on August 25, including attending the 'MTV VMAs' as well as various other schedules for the group's upcoming return with a full album."
Since the agency remained silent on JENNIE and V's relationship, many fans are starting to think their relationship official.
(Credit= Online Community)
(SBS Star