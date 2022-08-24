뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] YG Ent. Responds to BLACKPINK JENNIE & BTS V's New York Date Reports
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] YG Ent. Responds to BLACKPINK JENNIE & BTS V's New York Date Reports

[SBS Star] YG Ent. Responds to BLACKPINK JENNIE & BTS V's New York Date Reports

JW Yoo

Published 2022.08.24 16:03 View Count
JENNIE, V
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's management agency, YG Entertainment, has responded to reports about the group's member JENNIE heading to New York City a day after V of K-pop boy group BTS.

On August 24, V was spotted at Incheon International Airport for his flight to New York City, the United States.

While V's schedule in New York remains undisclosed, it was reported that JENNIE is also scheduled to head to the city on August 25, along with her fellow BLACKPINK members.
JENNIE, V
V, JENNIE
As the two K-pop stars dating rumors resurfaced online, fans wondered whether V or JENNIE would spend some time together in the city.

▶ [SBS Star] BTS V & BLACKPINK JENNIE Are Reportedly Heading to New York

In response to the reports, a representative of YG Entertainment briefly shared, "BLACKPINK will carry out a very tightly-packed schedule once their departure on August 25, including attending the 'MTV VMAs' as well as various other schedules for the group's upcoming return with a full album."

Since the agency remained silent on JENNIE and V's relationship, many fans are starting to think their relationship official.
JENNIE, V
Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is scheduled to perform at the '2022 MTV VMAs' on August 28 at 8PM EST, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

(Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.