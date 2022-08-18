[SBS Star] Hyun Bin to Make His First Variety Show Appearance in Approximately 10 Years

이미지 확대하기

Actor Hyun Bin is confirmed to make his first variety show appearance in more than 10 years.According to reports on August 18, the cast of the upcoming film 'Confidential Assignment 2: International' will be appearing on tvN's variety show 'The Game Caterers'.Actors Hyun Bin, Yoo Hae-jin, Daniel Henney, Jin Seon-kyu, and actress YoonA will reportedly make their appearances on the show.What especially caught everyone's eyes was Hyun Bin's apperance, since he rarely made appearance on variety shows in the past.His last variety show appearance was tvN's 'Taxi' in 2011, where he talked about his acting projects and his upcoming military enlistment with actor Kong Hyung-jin and comedienne Lee Young Ja.It is also his very first appearance on television since his marriage to actress Son Ye-jin.Back in June, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News, tvN, VAST Entertainment)(SBS Star)