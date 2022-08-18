[SBS Star] Hyun Bin to Make His First Variety Show Appearance in Approximately 10 Years

According to reports on August 18, the cast of the upcoming film 'Confidential Assignment 2: International' will be appearing on tvN's variety show 'The Game Caterers'.
Actors Hyun Bin, Yoo Hae-jin, Daniel Henney, Jin Seon-kyu, and actress YoonA will reportedly make their appearances on the show.
His last variety show appearance was tvN's 'Taxi' in 2011, where he talked about his acting projects and his upcoming military enlistment with actor Kong Hyung-jin and comedienne Lee Young Ja.
Back in June, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.
(SBS Star)