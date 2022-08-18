뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin to Make His First Variety Show Appearance in Approximately 10 Years
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Hyun Bin to Make His First Variety Show Appearance in Approximately 10 Years

[SBS Star] Hyun Bin to Make His First Variety Show Appearance in Approximately 10 Years

JW Yoo

Published 2022.08.18 17:17 View Count
Hyun Bin
Actor Hyun Bin is confirmed to make his first variety show appearance in more than 10 years.

According to reports on August 18, the cast of the upcoming film 'Confidential Assignment 2: International' will be appearing on tvN's variety show 'The Game Caterers'.

Actors Hyun Bin, Yoo Hae-jin, Daniel Henney, Jin Seon-kyu, and actress YoonA will reportedly make their appearances on the show.
'Confidential Assignment 2: International' Press Conference
What especially caught everyone's eyes was Hyun Bin's apperance, since he rarely made appearance on variety shows in the past.

His last variety show appearance was tvN's 'Taxi' in 2011, where he talked about his acting projects and his upcoming military enlistment with actor Kong Hyung-jin and comedienne Lee Young Ja.
Hyun Bin
It is also his very first appearance on television since his marriage to actress Son Ye-jin.

Back in June, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.

▶ [SBS Star] Son Ye-jin Announces Pregnancy
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin
(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News, tvN, VAST Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.