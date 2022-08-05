뉴스
[SBS Star] The Price of BTS RM's New Art Piece Makes ARMYs Gasp in Shock
[SBS Star] The Price of BTS RM's New Art Piece Makes ARMYs Gasp in Shock

[SBS Star] The Price of BTS RM's New Art Piece Makes ARMYs Gasp in Shock

JW Yoo

Published 2022.08.05 14:47
The Price of BTS RMs New Art Piece Makes ARMYs Gasp in Shock
RM of K-pop boy group BTS' newest addition to his personal art collection proved not only that he is a true art-lover, but also is one of the most successful K-pop stars of all time.

On August 4, RM took to his personal Instagram and shared photos of the newest art piece that he has recently purchased.
The Price of BTS RM's New Art Piece Makes ARMYs Gasp in Shock
It was American visual artist Roni Horn's 2013 piece called 'Untitled ("But the boomerang that returns is not the same one I threw.")'.

Shortly after his Instagram update, ARMYs (BTS' fans) discovered that the piece had previously been sold for 1.2 million dollars.

According to the information collected by the fans, 'Untitled' had previously been sold through the Xavier Hufkens Gallery in Belgium in 2021.
The Price of BTS RM's New Art Piece Makes ARMYs Gasp in Shock
The piece was presented at this year's Art Basel, the world-renowned art fair that RM recently attended.

It seems like the BTS member purchased 'Untitled' at the event, and the piece has finally been installed at his home.
The Price of BTS RM's New Art Piece Makes ARMYs Gasp in Shock
Fans commented, "2013 is also the year when BTS debuted. I'm 100% sure that's one of the reasons why he got it", "Honestly, I sometimes forget how rich he really is.", "1.2 million? That's crazy!", and more.

▶ [SBS Star] RM Shares His Goal Aside from His BTS Career

(Credit= 'rkive' Instagram, BIGHIT MUSIC, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
