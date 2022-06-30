[SBS Star] RM Shares His Goal Aside from His BTS Career

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM shared his plans of opening an art exhibition.On June 28, Art Basel released a new episode of their podcast series 'Intersections', where several individuals talk about their passion for art.In the latest episode, RM made a guest appearance and talked about his love for fine art.RM talked about the first art piece he had ever purchased, and shared how much he enjoys museum hopping whenever he has a chance to fly overseas.The singer also revealed that he plans to open a small art exhibition, displaying his private collection to the public.RM said, "This is the first time that I'm saying this, but I'm planning to make a small exhibition of my own private collection."He explained, "Maybe, a small café on the first floor, and set up my collection on the second and third floors. So people could always see the collection whenever they want to."RM pointed out that people in South Korea are not given that many opportunities to come across art pieces due to the lack of art galleries in the country.He said, "When people come to Korea, it happens to the Koreans too, but we cannot see the great Korean artists because there are not many museums or art galleries (in South Korea). So, I want to make my own sometime."Meanwhile, the members of BTS are currently taking a break from their group activities, in order to pursue their individual endeavors for a while.(Credit= Art Basel, BIGHIT MUSIC, 'rkive' Instagram)(SBS Star)