[SBS Star] RM Shares His Goal Aside from His BTS Career

On June 28, Art Basel released a new episode of their podcast series 'Intersections', where several individuals talk about their passion for art.
In the latest episode, RM made a guest appearance and talked about his love for fine art.
The singer also revealed that he plans to open a small art exhibition, displaying his private collection to the public.
He explained, "Maybe, a small café on the first floor, and set up my collection on the second and third floors. So people could always see the collection whenever they want to."
He said, "When people come to Korea, it happens to the Koreans too, but we cannot see the great Korean artists because there are not many museums or art galleries (in South Korea). So, I want to make my own sometime."
(Credit= Art Basel, BIGHIT MUSIC, 'rkive' Instagram)
(SBS Star)