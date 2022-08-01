[SBS Star] Red Velvet IRENE Faces Another 'Power Abuse' Controversy

On July 29, a post titled, 'This is how IRENE goes on a vacation with her close staff' went viral online.
The photo attached in the post was of IRENE and her staff members spotted at the airport of Bali, Indonesia.
The uploader emphasized, "The photo was taken in Bali on May 23. A staff member carried all of her luggage, and they say that IRENE went on a vacation with close friends. Who asks a close friend to carry all the luggage? It's unbelievable."
Back in 2020, IRENE was embroiled in another power abuse controversy after a stylist exposed her rude behavior towards staff members.
At the time, both IRENE and her management agency SM Entertainment shared their words of apology, and IRENE has zero individual activities other than Red Velvet promotions ever since.
(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment, seezn)
(SBS Star)