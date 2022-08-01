뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Red Velvet IRENE Faces Another 'Power Abuse' Controversy
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Red Velvet IRENE Faces Another 'Power Abuse' Controversy

[SBS Star] Red Velvet IRENE Faces Another 'Power Abuse' Controversy

JW Yoo

Published 2022.08.01 18:29 View Count
IRENE
IRENE of K-pop girl group Red Velvet has sparked another controversy of allegedly "mistreating" her staff.

On July 29, a post titled, 'This is how IRENE goes on a vacation with her close staff' went viral online.
IRENE
The uploader said, "IRENE recently filmed a travel reality show, going on a vacation with her close staff, in order to show her comfortable and unpretentious side. However, the photos taken at the actual vacation are a little strange."

The photo attached in the post was of IRENE and her staff members spotted at the airport of Bali, Indonesia.
IRENE
In the photo, IRENE was seen in comfortable clothes with a small bag on her shoulder, while her staff members were seen dragging an airport cart full of luggage.

The uploader emphasized, "The photo was taken in Bali on May 23. A staff member carried all of her luggage, and they say that IRENE went on a vacation with close friends. Who asks a close friend to carry all the luggage? It's unbelievable."
IRENE
While it is hard to judge whether the Red Velvet member was 'power abusing' over her staff member with just one photo, IRENE's image was already tainted enough for the public to give a sour reaction towards her.

Back in 2020, IRENE was embroiled in another power abuse controversy after a stylist exposed her rude behavior towards staff members.

▶ [SBS Star] Red Velvet IRENE Apologizes After Being Criticized for Her Rude Behavior

At the time, both IRENE and her management agency SM Entertainment shared their words of apology, and IRENE has zero individual activities other than Red Velvet promotions ever since.
IRENE
Meanwhile, IRENE's travel reality show 'IRENE's Work & Holiday' is scheduled to premiere on August 4.

(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment, seezn)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.