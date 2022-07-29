[SBS Star] Fans Wonder Whether BTS SUGA & Jay Park Will Appear at IU's Upcoming Concert

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Fans are excitedly debating whether singers SUGA of BTS and Jay Park will make a guest appearance at IU's upcoming concert in Seoul.On July 28, IU's management agency EDAM Entertainment shared dates of IU's Seoul concert 'The GOLDEN HOUR', which will be held at Seoul Olympic Stadium.Shortly after the concert announcement, fans began to speculate the guest performers of this year's concert.IU's concert is known for its star-studded guest lineup―as top singers including TWICE, G-DRAGON, PSY, Crush, AKMU, god, ZICO, and more made her previous concerts even more special with their surprise guest appearances.Since IU released collaborative songs with SUGA and Jay Park―'Eight' and 'GANADARA'―after her last concert, many fans are expected the two singers to make their special appearances at this year's concert.As for Jay Park, he even promised to make his appearance as a guest performer at her next concert if IU made the request, during his appearance on IU's YouTube music show 'IU's Palette'.Fans commented, "I heard 'Eight' will be the opening song, so it will be amazing if SUGA joins the concert.", "Jay Park left a comment on IU's Instagram post, so I'm 100% sure that he is the special guest of this year.", and more.(Credit= EDAM Entertainment, BIGHIT MUSIC, MORE VISION)(SBS Star)