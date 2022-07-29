뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Wonder Whether BTS SUGA & Jay Park Will Appear at IU's Upcoming Concert
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Fans Wonder Whether BTS SUGA & Jay Park Will Appear at IU's Upcoming Concert

[SBS Star] Fans Wonder Whether BTS SUGA & Jay Park Will Appear at IU's Upcoming Concert

JW Yoo

Published 2022.07.29 17:33 View Count
Fans Wonder Whether BTS SUGA & Jay Park Will Appear at IUs Upcoming Concert
Fans are excitedly debating whether singers SUGA of BTS and Jay Park will make a guest appearance at IU's upcoming concert in Seoul.

On July 28, IU's management agency EDAM Entertainment shared dates of IU's Seoul concert 'The GOLDEN HOUR', which will be held at Seoul Olympic Stadium.

▶ [SBS Star] IU to Become the First Female Korean Singer to Hold a Concert at Seoul Olympic Stadium
IU
Shortly after the concert announcement, fans began to speculate the guest performers of this year's concert.

IU's concert is known for its star-studded guest lineup―as top singers including TWICE, G-DRAGON, PSY, Crush, AKMU, god, ZICO, and more made her previous concerts even more special with their surprise guest appearances. 
Fans Wonder Whether BTS SUGA & Jay Park Will Appear at IU's Upcoming Concert
Fans Wonder Whether BTS SUGA & Jay Park Will Appear at IU's Upcoming Concert
Since IU released collaborative songs with SUGA and Jay Park―'Eight' and 'GANADARA'―after her last concert, many fans are expected the two singers to make their special appearances at this year's concert.

As for Jay Park, he even promised to make his appearance as a guest performer at her next concert if IU made the request, during his appearance on IU's YouTube music show 'IU's Palette'.
Fans Wonder Whether BTS SUGA & Jay Park Will Appear at IU's Upcoming Concert
Fans commented, "I heard 'Eight' will be the opening song, so it will be amazing if SUGA joins the concert.", "Jay Park left a comment on IU's Instagram post, so I'm 100% sure that he is the special guest of this year.", and more.

(Credit= EDAM Entertainment, BIGHIT MUSIC, MORE VISION)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.