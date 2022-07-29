[SBS Star] Fans Wonder Whether BTS SUGA & Jay Park Will Appear at IU's Upcoming Concert

On July 28, IU's management agency EDAM Entertainment shared dates of IU's Seoul concert 'The GOLDEN HOUR', which will be held at Seoul Olympic Stadium.
▶ [SBS Star] IU to Become the First Female Korean Singer to Hold a Concert at Seoul Olympic Stadium
IU's concert is known for its star-studded guest lineup―as top singers including TWICE, G-DRAGON, PSY, Crush, AKMU, god, ZICO, and more made her previous concerts even more special with their surprise guest appearances.
As for Jay Park, he even promised to make his appearance as a guest performer at her next concert if IU made the request, during his appearance on IU's YouTube music show 'IU's Palette'.
(Credit= EDAM Entertainment, BIGHIT MUSIC, MORE VISION)
(SBS Star)