[SBS Star] IU to Become the First Female Korean Singer to Hold a Concert at Seoul Olympic Stadium

K-pop artist IU is about to become the first female Korean singer to hold a concert at Seoul Olympic Stadium.On July 28, IU's management agency EDAM Entertainment shared an announcement that excited fans.It was that IU was holding her concert 'The GOLDEN HOUR' on September 17 and 18.The concert is to take place at Seoul Olympic Stadium―the biggest concert venue in Korea.It can hold up to 70,000 audiences, but most concerts would hold up to around 50,000 audiences for safety reasons.Seoul Olympic Stadium is the venue a lot of singers dream of having a concert.So far, greatly-popular K-pop and pop acts including Seo Tae-ji, H.O.T., SHINHWA, TVXQ!, JYJ, EXO, BTS, PSY, Michael Jackson, Paul McCartney, Coldplay, Lady Gaga and more have had their concerts there.The surprising thing is that no female Korean singers have ever held their concert at Seoul Olympic Stadium, because it is not easy to fill all the seats.But IU is about to break this in September, and make fans feel proud for being fans of the first female Korean singer who has ever held a concert there.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, IU was unable to hold any in-person concerts since 'Love, Poem' in November 2019.Since September 18 marks IU's 14th debut anniversary, it is expected 'The GOLDEN HOUR' would be a very special concert for IU herself as well as her fans.(Credit= '_IUofficial' Twitter)(SBS Star)